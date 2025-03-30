  • home icon
  Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 29, 2025

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 29, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:26 GMT
NBA: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score for Mar. 29 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Indiana Pacers visited the league-leading OKC Thunder on Saturday. Indiana, which lost 120-114 in the first encounter in December, hoped to avenge the loss against the best defensive team in the NBA.

The Pacers kept up with the Thunder 29-27 by being ultra-aggressive from behind the arc. They went 6-for-15 from deep to counter OKC’s efficient 4-for-6 shooting from the same range. Tyrese Haliburton led the charge for the visiting team with nine points, all from 3-pointers.

The Thunder bounced back by shutting down Haliburton in the second quarter. They held Indiana to 0-for-5 shooting from deep and forced four turnovers. Behind a balanced offensive attack, they took a 61-49 halftime lead.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pascal Siakam741
Aaron Nesmith420
Myles Turner330
Andrew Nembhard643
Tyrese Haliburton1133
Obi Toppin721
Jarace Walker522
Thomas Bryant000
T.J. McConnell601
Beb Sheppard010
-----------
OKC Thunder player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jalen Williams803
Isaiah Hartenstein451
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander1534
Lu Dort830
Cason Wallace921
Dillon Jones011
Kenrich Williams542
Branden Carlson010
Alex Caruso211
Isaiah Joe103 0
- - - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow

Edited by Michael Macasero
