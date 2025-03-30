Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Player Stats and Box Score for Mar. 29, 2025

The Indiana Pacers visited the league-leading OKC Thunder on Saturday. Indiana, which lost 120-114 in the first encounter in December, hoped to avenge the loss against the best defensive team in the NBA.

The Pacers kept up with the Thunder 29-27 by being ultra-aggressive from behind the arc. They went 6-for-15 from deep to counter OKC’s efficient 4-for-6 shooting from the same range. Tyrese Haliburton led the charge for the visiting team with nine points, all from 3-pointers.

The Thunder bounced back by shutting down Haliburton in the second quarter. They held Indiana to 0-for-5 shooting from deep and forced four turnovers. Behind a balanced offensive attack, they took a 61-49 halftime lead.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Indiana Pacers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pascal Siakam 7 4 1 Aaron Nesmith 4 2 0 Myles Turner 3 3 0 Andrew Nembhard 6 4 3 Tyrese Haliburton 11 3 3 Obi Toppin 7 2 1 Jarace Walker 5 2 2 Thomas Bryant 0 0 0 T.J. McConnell 6 0 1 Beb Sheppard 0 1 0 - - - - - - - - - - -

OKC Thunder player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jalen Williams 8 0 3 Isaiah Hartenstein 4 5 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 15 3 4 Lu Dort 8 3 0 Cason Wallace 9 2 1 Dillon Jones 0 1 1 Kenrich Williams 5 4 2 Branden Carlson 0 1 0 Alex Caruso 2 1 1 Isaiah Joe 10 3 0 - - - - - - - - - - -

Editor's Note: Updates will follow

