Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 - June 16 | 2025 NBA Finals 

The Indiana Pacers will head into hostile territory to take on the OKC Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Thunder came back from behind to grab Game 4, winning 111-104. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (35 points and three rebounds) and Jalen Williams (27 points and seven rebounds) led the charge for OKC as they evened up the series at two games apiece.

Tyrese Haliburton and Co. are 7-3 when playing on the road during the 2025 NBA playoffs. The team is also 9-2 in clutch games. Game 4’s loss marked only the second time that this Pacers squad has failed to rally in the clutch. Indiana took command of the series by winning Game 3, but Friday’s loss puts them in a difficult situation.

Game 5 is a must-win for both teams as neither side will want to be down 3-2, heading into Game 6.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for Game 5

OKC Thunder injury report

Nikola Topic is listed on the Thunder’s injury report for Game 5. He suffered a partially torn ACL in January 2024, which saw him miss the entirety of his rookie year. He is not expected to be back for the NBA Finals.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson for Monday’s game. Walker has been ruled out with an ankle injury and Jackson has been out of the lineup since November due to a torn achilles.

Indiana Pacers vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth charts

The OKC Thunder are expected to start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Luguentz Dort Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Cason Wallace Alex Caruso Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins Kenrich Williams Ajay Mitchell



Dillon Jones Jaylin Williams

Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Pacers are expected to start Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Haliburton Andrew Nembhard Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Myles Turner T.J. McConnell Ben Sheppard Bennedict Mathurin Obi Toppin Thomas Bryant RayJ Dennis Johnny Furphy

James Johnson Tony Bradley

