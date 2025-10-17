Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 17, 2025

Following a two-game homestand, the Indiana Pacers will hit the road for their final game of the preseason. Friday’s clash at the Frost Bank Center against the San Antonio Spurs marks the second consecutive meeting between the two teams.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs game details and betting odds

The Pacers-Spurs clash is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Pacers (+180) vs Spurs (-218)

Odds: Pacers (+5.5 -110) vs Spurs (-5.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Pacers (o233.5 -110) vs Spurs (u233.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The Indiana Pacers started their preseason strong, clinching impressive wins against top Western Conference teams. They defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 135–134 in overtime and then beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116–101.

The San Antonio Spurs also entered their October 13 matchup with the Pacers undefeated. Before that game, they had taken down China’s Guangzhou Loong-Lions, the Miami Heat, and the Utah Jazz, winning by an average margin of 13.3 points per game.

In their clash against Indiana, Victor Wembanyama put up a dominant display, recording 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and four combined steals and blocks. His performance led the Spurs to a 124–108 victory, improving their record to 4-0.

For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin stepped up, scoring a game-high 31 points while shooting an impressive 11-12 from the field.

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting lineup

Pacers

G: Andrew Nembhard | G: Bennedict Mathurin | F: Aaron Nesmith | F: Pascal Siakam | C: Isaiah Jackson

Spurs

G: Devin Vassell | G: Julian Champagnie | F: Keldon Johnson | F: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Indiana Pacers vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The Indiana Pacers have been playing better than many expected, especially considering they’ve been without Tyrese Haliburton. Still, their matchup against the Spurs exposed their lack of size and interior presence to contain dominant big men.

Victor Wembanyama took full advantage of that and looked nearly unstoppable. He’ll likely continue to exploit that mismatch and help lead the Spurs to end the preseason with a perfect 5-0 record.

Prediction: Expect the Spurs to win by six points.

