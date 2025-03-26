Injured Damian Lillard's father drops 2-word reaction as Jaylen Brown reveals harsh truth of NBA finances

Jaylen Brown has long been outspoken about his beliefs, often criticizing numerous systemic issues, not just in the NBA but also in the broader society. In his most recent critique, Brown revealed the harsh truth of how NBA players manage their wealth after their playing careers are over.

Talking to "High-Level Conversations," Brown called for solutions to the financial problems faced by numerous NBA players, pointing out that the league’s agency model, where agents represent players, is failing to help players

“The whole agency model needs to be improved," Brown said. "We need solutions for that because our players are still broke. Our players are still losing majority of their wealth. Our players are not building on their wealth... So the people that are representing them are not working.”

Damian Lillard’s father, Houston Lillard, echoed Brown’s sentiments as he dropped a two-word reaction to Brown’s Instagram clip of his criticism of the league’s agency model.

“He talkin,” Houston wrote.

Houston Lillard's IG story

Damian Lillard has been in the NBA for 13 years, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard has been considered one of the best guards in the NBA, making it to the 75th Anniversary Team.

At 34 years old, Lillard is considered to be in the latter half of his NBA career. He remained an active contributor for the Bucks this season, averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

However, Lillard has suffered a deep vein thrombosis or a blood clot that would put him out of action indefinitely.

According to Spotrac, Lillard is on a two-year contract worth $112.5 million with the Bucks, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

Damian Lillard aims to keep his finances in check as his father taught him

Damian Lillard cited his father’s mindset in keeping his finances in check despite the generational wealth he earned during his NBA career.

Talking to "Andscape" in 2022, Lillard expressed how his father helped him with the foundation of his financial thinking.

“Coming into the NBA, I was just naturally a worrier and I had to make sure I was not doing too much," Lillard said. "I got that from my dad. He’s always been a manager who is just on top of everything. Not trying to do too much and not being flashy.

“I naturally took that type of stance with it like, ‘all right. I know that I’m making a lot more money than I ever would’ve thought. And I’m going to do the stuff I like.’ I like shoes. I like clothes. But I’m not about to just go crazy.’"

Lillard has yet to win an NBA title, but he remains one of the most valuable guards in the league. He is expected to continue his partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo in a bid to chase his first championship.

