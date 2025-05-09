Injured Steph Curry's potential return timeline for Warriors revealed by NBA insider

After exiting Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves series with a leg injury, Steph Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. At the time, it was reported that the injury would rule Curry out for games two, three, and four; however, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, Curry will likely be out longer.

Charania shared an update on Curry's status during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday. Per his sources, the future Hall of Famer will not only be on the sidelines for games three and four - following Thursday's 117-93 Game 2 loss - but will also sit out game five.

"He's really been limited to just doing treatment and he's gonna be reevaluated on Wednesday, which means he's definitely out. Game 2 he missed, Game 3, Game 4, so he's gonna miss at least three games.

"My understanding is it's probably not gonna be at any point until game six at the earliest for Stephen Curry."

With the series now tied 1-1 heading to The Bay for games three and four, the Warriors will have to dig deep in search of a win if they want to prolong the series until Steph Curry's return.

As Shams Charania pointed out, there's a four-day gap between Games 5 and 6. As a result, if Golden State can force a Game 6, Curry will have some additional time to recover and ramp up for his return.

"You have to figure out who goes where," - Shams Charania breaks down Golden State's Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Steph Curry's absence

After picking up a big win in Game 1 despite just 13 minutes of action for Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors looked to keep the momentum going on Thursday when the two sides collided at the Target Center.

Shams Charania sees things differently. Golden State went into Thursday's game looking to figure out how to operate best despite Steph Curry's absence.

"He is Batman of this organization, of this team. You lose Batman, you have to figure out exactly who goes where. And that's what last night was all about."

The Warriors struggled to find their offensive rhythm throughout the game, shooting just 28.1 percent from downtown. At the same time, the team committed 17 turnovers to Minnesota's 12.

However, as the game went on, it appeared that things began to click more and more for Golden State. In each of the four quarters, the team outperformed its previous quarter's scoring despite the 117-93 loss.

With an uphill battle ahead of them if they want to make it to the Western Conference Finals, only time will tell how the rest of this series plays out.

