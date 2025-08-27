  • home icon
  "Injured himself and will miss the 2026 season" - NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's offseason martial arts training

"Injured himself and will miss the 2026 season" - NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's offseason martial arts training

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:26 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Kawhi Leonard's offseason martial arts training. (Image Source: Imagn)

Kawhi Leonard is enjoying his offseason in Asia as the Clippers star is in the middle of his China tour. While on tour, Leonard is making headlines because of a viral video where he is seen trying his luck in martial arts.

In the video, the Clippers star is imitating a martial artist who guides the basketball athlete in performing the basic steps of Wing Chun. Leonard is seen smiling and enjoying the experience as he soaks in the beauty of a different culture.

The fans have also enjoyed seeing the Clippers star try his hand at something different during the offseason. They expressed their opinion on Leonard's new experience.

One fan used the viral video to troll the Clippers star about his injury-riddled career.

"Rumor has it he injured himself and will miss the 2026 season," one fan commented.
"Wing chun kawhi would be deadly lol," another fan said.
"He just blew out his knee…" another fan said.

Another fan jokes about Leonard's composed nature, which is often perceived as being emotionless by many.

"Not only did he almost mimic perfectly but he's showing emotion... We're cooked," the fan commented.
"This is the reason his quad is always hurt," another fan said.
"Breaking News: now Kawhi Leonard is considered questionable for 1 month of the NBA season (leg soreness)," another fan joked.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy. The Clippers star is a two-way menace who can score, defend, and take over games all by himself. However, he has struggled with injuries, especially knee injuries. But despite the setbacks, he has won two rings.

Kawhi Leonard reveals his unique two-word phrase that he uses while scoring

Kawhi Leonard is enjoying his time in China. The Clippers star was seen attending various events in the last few days. Videos of Leonard attending local basketball competitions as a viewer, interacting with fans, and more are going viral on social media.

Among these videos is a clip of the two-time champ revealing his unique phrase during a brief interview.

"Wet ball," Leonard told an interviewer. "That's a basketball term. When I shoot the ball and I know it's going in, I say, ‘WET BALL'."

Last season, Leonard failed to play many games for the Clippers because of knee injuries. He appeared in only 37 games and averaged 21.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. However, the situation looks different for next season as Leonard looks healthy and ready to go.

