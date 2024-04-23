"Insane fixing by refs here": 76ers fans in shambles after incredible late-game sequence leads to wild Knicks comeback in Game 2

The Philadelphia 76ers silenced New York Knicks fans when Tyrese Maxey sank a 3-pointer that gave the visitors a 100-96 lead. Kyle Lowry made 1-of-2 free throws to pad Philadelphia’s lead to 101-96 with 47.1 seconds remaining. In front of a loud Madison Square Garden crowd, the home team, though, refused to cave in.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau desperately sued for time to map out what might turn out to be a game-changing play. Instead, his players couldn’t execute, as Jalen Brunson lost the ball due to Lowry’s pressure. Donte DiVincenzo, though, scrapped for the loose ball before finding “JB” for a corner 3-pointer.

Suddenly, the crowd erupted, sensing the Knicks' pulse coming back. New York pressured Lowry off the inbound play forcing a tough pass to Tyrese Maxey who lost the ball. Josh Hart took the ball away from Philly’s point guard who was on the floor. Hart found DiVincenzo, who missed a wide-open 3-pointer.

Isaiah Hartenstein came out of nowhere to crash the board and get the offensive rebound before passing it out to O.G. Anunoby. The former Raptor promptly passed it to DiVincenzo, who finally nailed the dagger in the 76ers' heart.

Basketball fans who saw the wild sequence promptly reacted:

“Insane fixing by the refs here”

One fan declared:

THE KNICKS GOING TO THE FINALS MAN

A 76ers fan still has trouble believing what they just saw:

“Brooo what just happened?!” [crying emoji]

Another called it as they suspected:

“That s**t is rigged”

After Kyle Lowry sank his free throw, the New York Knicks uncorked an 8-0 blast.

Following Donte DiVincenzo’s go-ahead trifecta, the Philadelphia 76ers failed to convert on the other end. Isaiah Hartenstein continued his heroics by swatting away Tyrese Maxey’s layup before O.G. Anunoby was fouled.

Anunoby made both of his shots from the bonus line to make it 104-101. Joel Embiid had a chance to send the game into extra time, but his 24-footer was wide to the right to allow New York to escape with a win.

Knicks fans can’t care less how their 76ers counterparts are feeling right now

New York Knicks fans aren’t going to feel sorry for their Philadelphia 76ers counterparts.

Every time the two teams meet, New York supporters have always complained about the allegedly favorable calls Joel Embiid gets all the time. They often bemoaned how Jalen Brunson doesn’t get the same treatment from the referees.

On Monday night, New York diehards will likely only pile on the feelings of the Philadelphia fan base. There’s no love lost between the two camps, particularly in the NBA playoffs. The Sixers might get back some measure of revenge once the series shifts to the City of Brotherly Love.

Joel Embiid and Co. will be in a must-win showdown in Game 3. They can’t afford to trail 3-0 in a physical almost retro ‘90s style of basketball. Who knows how long Embiid’s surgically repaired knee will hold up?

Philadelphia fans will hope that their team gets rejuvenated once they play on familiar ground. If Embiid and his teammates bounce back, it will be the New York fans’ turn to cry on social media.

