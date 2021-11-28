"Insane the King James is still crushing the game" - Jeremy Piven of 'Entourage' fame looks back at 2007 NBA Playoffs promo featuring LeBron James

LeBron James has had an exceptional career in the NBA. The kind of career that has catapulted him into the conversation of the greatest of all time basketball players. In fact, conversations about who the GOAT is usually involve James and Michael Jordan as the two poles. Therefore, it is not surprising that such an athlete captivates other celebrities. In this case, the celebrity is Jeremy Piven.

Piven, who played the role of Ari Gold on the show Entourage, has had a few noteworthy instances with the LA Lakers star. One of which was the 2007 Playoffs promo. Piven in the promo, true to his entourage character, hyped the playoffs series that would see the likes of Kobe Bryant's Lakers, LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Tim Duncan's San Antonio Spurs battle for the championship ring.

In a recent tweet, Piven shared the promo along with praise for LeBron. The tweet read:

"I’m such a fan and this was a blast … Insane the @KingJames is still crushing the game #NBA"

Of all the players that were named in the video - Duncan, Kobe, Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal and James - only LeBron is still active. In fact, the Lakers current #6 took the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals. Although the Cavs lost the series and the championship to the Spurs, King James was the scoring leader that postseason.

Jeremy Piven once tried to recruit LeBron James for the Chicago Bulls

In 2009, Piven had mentioned LBJ in his tweet after the 17-time All-Star met with the cast of Entourage on set. Piven, in his tweet, wrote:

"For the record Lebron James is one cool man. He joined us on Entourage and he is the king..."

The tweet mentioned above came a year before Jeremy would go on to try and recruit LeBron for the Chicago Bulls. On July 1st, 2010, the four-time NBA Champion became a free agent after having played seven long seasons for the Cavaliers.

That year, many cities sent a few of their stars to recruit James to their team. Piven and Brian Ulracher were Chicago's chosen ones for a recruiting gig that would have brought one of the greatest basketballers, and a lot of revenue, to their city.

However, LBJ had other plans. He went on to join Wade, Chris Bosh and Ray Allen in Miami, a decision that would bring the Miami Heat and LeBron James two championship rings.

