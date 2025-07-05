"Insane steal" - NBA fans abuzz about Moe Wagner staying in Orlando to play with his brother on $5 million bargain deal

The Orlando Magic re-signed center Moe Wagner to a one-year deal. On Friday, he agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024-25 NBA season. Before his injury, Wagner was one of the favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 36.0% shooting from deep.
Wagner will remain with the Magic, where he’ll play alongside his younger brother, Franz. The two have been teammates for four years. Together, they’ve been part of Orlando’s process as the team tries to build a winning squad around Paolo Banchero.
Following ESPN’s Shams Charania’s report on the signing, fans shared their opinions.
"Insane steal. One of the most efficient bench scorers in the league and keeps Franz happy. Good for Orlando," a user wrote.
"Nobody plays harder than Mo! I feel like he’s actually underpaid!" another fan commented.
"Such an under appreciated piece, but Magic fans know. Love this move," one fan pointed out.
Other fans thought Wagner could have received a better deal elsewhere.
"Feels like he could of made a little more from the lakers or nuggets but maybe he wanted to stay with his brother," a comment read.
"That’s it??? He’s legit a $15m per year type of center why did he resign for so cheap" a fan was confused.
The Magic’s offer to Wagner was heavily influenced by his injury. He’s expected to return in December for the 2025-26 NBA season.
Orlando Magic’s next task after Moe Wagner signing is to extend Paolo Banchero
The Magic have had a strong offseason so far. They traded for Desmond Bane, creating a big three with Banchero and Wagner. They also acquired Tyus Jones on a one-year, $7 million contract. Following the front office’s decision to re-sign Wagner, ESPN’s Bobby Marks said the next move should be to offer an extension to the All-Star forward.
Marks posted on X that the Magic should extend Banchero, who is eligible for a five-year, $239 million rookie max deal.
"Next up is extending Paolo Banchero," Marks said after the Magic signed Moe Wagner. "The forward is eligible to sign a five-year $239M rookie max extension."
Banchero deserves to be extended by the franchise. Since arriving in Orlando, he has been the main focus, and the organization has built a team around him.
Although injuries limited him last season to just 46 games, he is still deserving of the five-year contract extension.
