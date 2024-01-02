Inside LeBron James’ star-studded birthday bash attended by Draymond Green, 2 Chainz & more

In the galaxy of current NBA stars, no one shines brighter than LeBron James. With the man engaged in a long-standing battle with Father Time in basketball mortality, it was only natural that James had a birthday bash worthy of his status. Among the celebrity attendees was suspended NBA star Draymond Green too.

Despite being foes who routinely battle it out for NBA glory, Green and James seem to have formed quite the "bromance" off the court. So his presence at LeBron James' 39th birthday celebration, particularly during his suspension, comes as no surprise to any NBA fan out there.

But Green was arguably not the most high-profile attendee, and that again, should not come as a surprise. This is, after all, LeBron James' birthday we are talking about.

Hip-hop and basketball have forever gone hand in hand, and mutual respect and admiration have often led to friendships blossoming between giants of both fields. Hov being a part of the celebrations was, therefore, only fitting. Beyonce and 2 Chainz were also in attendance, adding to the glitz of the event.

The celebrations unfurled at the Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles on December 30. James certainly enjoyed the last of his thirties with some pomp and the choices of outfits certainly suggest that it was a stylish event indeed.

Green and James may not have ever played together, but their friendship is certainly a talking point, with the Warriors' future also unresolved in a troublesome situation. Is there a future where this duo teams up on the court?

Draymond Green sought permission to witness LeBron James' record-breaking game

James and Green have grown to be close friends in the NBA despite their status as long-term rivals

The Lakers superstar overtook Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time points scorer in a game versus the OKC Thunder during the 2022-23 season. This was a historic night that was celebrated by the basketballing world alike. However, few seemed as psyched as Draymond Green for LeBron James' historic night.

Despite his status as a colleague and more importantly, a major Western Conference rival, Green had announced his intention of being present to witness James making history. It was even reported that Green went one step further than stating it and sought permission to leave the Warriors for James' special night.

Green may not have been in the audience to witness that historic night, but suspension for an incident on the court involving Jusuf Nurkic meant that Green did not miss James' 39th birthday celebrations. A consolation prize, historically speaking, but one that speaks volumes about the relationship shared by the duo of All-Star forwards.