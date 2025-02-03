On Saturday, Luka Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers sent ripples across the NBA fraternity as Anthony Davis made way to Dallas as a part of the deal. The three-team trade was one of the biggest in modern history, leaving many unanswered questions. Doncic's imminent exit also raised questions about his sprawling 5,225-square-foot mansion which he will likely sell after his sudden trade.

The $2.7 million property was built by late Dallas architect Hardy McCullah in 1984 and then passed on to creative caretaker John Huffman, who completed a stunning remodel and expansion.

Luka bought the property during his rookie year and has since shared this property with his fiancee and daughter. The mansion designed to be a modernist home is laden with white maple flooring and features four bedrooms and four bath sets.

Furthermore, the house also features a smart home system, a fire pit area, master bedrooms, a projector for the pool area and a four-car garage with transparent doors.

The one-story property is five minutes from former Mavs owner Mark Cuban's residence and retails for $3.875 million today. Despite not officially listing the property on the market, Doncic's emotional exit could see the sprawling property be sold as he makes his way to the city of Angels.

Luka Doncic pens emotional message to Dallas after surprise trade

After seven years in Dallas, leading the Mavs to a Western Conference finals and an NBA Final, Luka Doncic is set to leave for newer pastures. The Slovenian was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Max Christie, Anthony Davis and a 2029 first-round pick on Saturday. He penned an emotional message to the city on Instagram.

Doncic posted a graphic, expressing his journey as a teenager and his dreams of delivering a championship to the city.

"#mffl," he wrote, meaning Mavs Fan For Life.

The two-paragraph letter showcased Doncic's deep connection with the city and its fans. In it, he conveyed all his unsaid feelings. Ending his emotional message, Doncic thanked the organization and fans.

"Dallas is a special place, and Mavs are special fans, Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he wrote before signing it off.

Doncic was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young during the 2018 draft night and made over 400 appearances for the franchise during his seven-year stint. A five-time All-Star and the Rookie of the Year for 2019, Doncic will forever be a fan favorite in Dallas despite being traded to Western Conference rivals the Los Angeles Lakers.

