Insider boldly predicts Warriors to make deep playoff run after Steph Curry's 52-point explosion

On Tuesday, Steph Curry had another jaw-dropping performance, making 12 3-pointers on his way to a 52-point game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry told reporters last night that his "tank is full" as the regular season comes to its end. The 6-foot-2 guard's confidence led one NBA Insider to predict a deep playoff run for his team.

Ad

Curry has been the face of the Golden State Warriors since arriving there in 2009, leading them to six NBA Finals appearances since 2015, capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy four times. While the All-Star point guard has suffered from exhaustion in recent weeks, he showed the league last night that he is ready to compete in the postseason.

On Wednesday's episode of "First Take," NBA Insider Monica McNutt talked with Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Chris Russo about the Warriors and how far Curry and Co. could go in the postseason. McNutt suggested Golden State could make the league semifinals if they continue to play like they did against the Grizzlies.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's tough for me to isolate that(Curry's performance) from the 27 points from Butler... Draymond Green quietly had a triple double," said McNutt about the Warriors' performance. "I think that version of him(Curry) gets them comfortably confidently to the Western Conference Finals..."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

McNutt believed Curry could lead the Warriors on one last playoff run with a retooled roster, but was pessimistic about whether or not Curry can maintain the level of play necessary. Curry needed one of his best nights of the year to hang on to win against Memphis, and if the Warriors rely on him as heavily as they did last night, it could come back to haunt them.

Ad

How far could Steph Curry realistically take the Warriors this postseason?

Steph Curry earned his 11th All-Star nod this season and appears en route to yet another All-NBA selection, but the Western Conference is as fearsome as ever as teams fight for their playoff spots at the end of the season. If the standings hold, the Warriors would face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

Ad

Playoff matchups are heavily matchup-dependent, especially in the Western Conference, and a seven-game series between two of the faces of the NBA would be a captivating first-round faceoff. Both teams made significant trade deadline moves to bring in talent, and both are on the older side of the spectrum when looking at the average age of their players.

While Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic would play big parts in deciding things, a series between the Warriors and Lakers would come down to LeBron James and Steph Curry. Both veterans are nearing the end of their careers and aiming to add a fifth championship to their trophy case before retiring. If Curry can maintain what he did on Tuesday, the Warriors remain a serious threat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback