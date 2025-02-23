Insider drops truth bomb on Lakers superstar Luka Doncic's "work ethic" amid conditioning concerns

Luka Doncic has had a rough start to his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging just 14.7 points on 35.6% shooting. The former Dallas Mavericks star is coming off his longest stretch of missed games due to a left calf injury, and conditioning has been a concern — one of the factors that reportedly led to his trade.

However, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Doncic is making a strong effort to put those concerns to rest. On Saturday, Charania reported that the Lakers organization has been impressed with his work ethic.

Speaking on NBA Countdown, Charania discussed how Luka Doncicis adjusting to his new team.

“The integration has been a lot around his leadership and also working through the most significant injury of his NBA career, the one and a half months that he missed with a calf strain,” Charania said.

“And in talking to people in that Lakers organization, in the front office, they've been impressed with how he's been able to try to learn about his teammates on the fly. They feel like he's very LeBron James-esque in the way he's tried to really get to know his teammates. He wants to make them better.”

Charania also revealed that Luka Doncic put in extra work during the All-Star break, training with Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks.

“I know what Stephen A. said about his work ethic and what everyone at the desk is saying about his work ethic. But listen, he has been putting in daily work on the court, in the weight room, even to the point where he went to Cabo over All-Star break, and sources told me he worked with Scott Brooks every single day while he was there.”

“The Lakers found him a gym, a facility to work out in, and he did that. Listen guys, his work regimen, his work ethic, and leadership, those are the two attributes that are going to signify his Lakers era in LA.”

While Doncic’s shooting has been inconsistent, he has still contributed 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. However, the Lakers have struggled since his arrival, going 1-2 in their first three games with him, including losses to non-playoff teams Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

JJ Redick provides encouraging update on Luka Doncic’s availability

Earlier this week, Lakers coach JJ Redick provided an update on Luka Doncic’s availability, saying he is expected to be cleared for back-to-back games moving forward.

Redick emphasized that Doncic is mentally locked in and is now focusing on ramping up his physicality.

“He’s [over] the mental part of the shock and everything, he’s in a really good place. And now we’ve got to get him physically where he needs to be to be Luka,” Redick said (per LA Times’ Dan Woike).

The Lakers have a back-to-back coming up, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and the LA Clippers on Friday, both at Crypto.com Arena.

