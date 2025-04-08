Insider flags multiple Jimmy Butler concerns that could derail Warriors and Steph Curry's championship run

The Golden State Warriors have been rejuvenated by the trade that landed former Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Warriors looked like they were destined for another disaster of a season. Since Butler arrived, though, they've been right in the middle of the Playoff race.

However, one analyst thinks that the six-time All-Star could also be a detriment to the team. NBA reporter Anthony Slater shared on 95.7 The Game how Butler could negatively affect Golden State's playoff hopes.

According to Slater, Butler's age and aggressiveness on the court could hurt the Warriors.

"(Jimmy's) older. He doesn't have that pop and lift to the rim. He's hesitant at times to take challenge shots in traffic against size," Slater said.

He also mentioned that Butler's jump shot hasn't been reliable and that he has never fit the bill of a superstar scorer.

This season, Jimmy Butler has been putting up his lowest scoring averages since his third season. He has only put up 17.2 points on 11.2 attempts per game.

While his scoring has been down, he has contributed toward winning in different ways, though. Butler has put up 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals through 26 games, with the Warriors winning 21.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on why Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler work well together

The Golden State Warriors struggled to find a star to pair with Steph Curry before Jimmy Butler's arrival. Since being traded, though, Butler has looked like a perfect fit with Golden State's franchise player.

Following the win against the LA Lakers on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr responded to what made Curry and Butler a great fit.

"Jimmy is a great all-around basketball player," Kerr said (6:08). "He does everything well and he makes winning plays over and over again. He's interesting to watch because he doesn't jump out of the gym or rain 3-pointers. He's not an obvious superstar, you have to watch him for a little bit."

Kerr admitted that he has found a better appreciation for Butler's game since he came to the Warriors and noted the impact he has had on the court.

Jimmy Butler's game has never been flashy, and he has never been the type to show up in highlight reels. However, he approaches the game with a level of grittiness and determination that affects winning.

As the Miami Heat's leader, he guided them to two NBA Finals appearances (2020 and 2023). He also helped them go on deep postseason runs despite being considered as the underdogs.

The same approach to the game has helped prime the Golden State Warriors for another Playoff run.

