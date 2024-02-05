Insider hints Bronny James' draft may shape LeBron James’ next destination 

Bronny James’ future could have a huge influence on where his father plays or does not play next season. The LeBron James rumors are bubbling as the trade deadline approaches. However, it may all come down to whether his son Bronny James gets drafted this summer. An insider on the situation reported the same.

The insider was former NBA player Chandler Parsons. He went on FanDuelTV with Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams and Shams Charania to discuss LeBron James’ future and where he may play next season. Parsons had quite the theory on the next move for the King:

“I think this man (LeBron) does everything. I think he already knows Bronny is declaring for the draft. He probably already has a backdoor deal with a team where he is going to squad up with him. The minute you see Bronny James declare for the draft, they know who is taking him and they know where LeBron James is going."

It would not be surprising for James to have calculated his next move way ahead of time. He is known for dropping hints and always working behind the scenes to ensure his plan is executed.

Parsons thinks James has the influence to make sure he knows which team would draft Bronny James before his son left college:

“There is no way with the season that (Bronny) is having, he would declare for the draft and leave it up to luck. If he does declare, then he has a guarantee and we know where LeBron James is going."

Now a move like that would bring about some complications. Former NBA player Lou Williams called the proposed plan “tampering.” Parsons was undeterred:

“Call it what you want but that is what is happening. (LeBron) is smart. He is business savvy, he is all about his next move. He will not let us know but just know, when Bronny declares for the draft LeBron knows where he is going to go."

LeBron has long said he wants to play with his son before retiring from the NBA. If Bronny James declares for the draft this summer, it could be possible. LeBron has one year remaining on his contract and it is a player option. He could opt in and demand a trade to wherever Bronny is drafted. He could also opt out and sign a deal with Bronny’s new team.

Can Bronny James get drafted this summer?

Bronny James is eligible to be drafted this summer. He has not declared yet and is currently playing his freshman season at USC. He could leave after one year and enter the draft.

However, it seems unlikely. Bronny James is not playing up to NBA levels so far this season. He is averaging just 5.9 points and has come off the bench in multiple games.

James is not near the top of any current draft boards. He is currently projected as a late second-round pick if he does declare. He could also declare and go undrafted and enter the league as a free agent. This could give James even more sway on where his son plays in the league.

