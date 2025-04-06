Insider reports Mark Cuban hired Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on advice of influential NBA figure

On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein explained how Mark Cuban hired Nico Harrison as the Dallas Mavericks' general manager. Cuban, who isn't in control of the team, now considers the decision a mistake.

It's been over two months since Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. Time hasn't helped fans heal that wound and more details about what transpired before that moment.

Stein wrote on his Substack that Jeff Schwartz, Jason Kidd's agent, influenced Cuban. He later became Harrison's agent.

"Nico Harrison had no prior connection to the Mavericks, but league sources say that a strong recommendation on his behalf was conveyed to Mark Cuban by the influential agent Jeff Schwartz, Kidd’s longtime representative who would also become Harrison’s agent," Stein wrote.

It didn’t hurt Harrison’s appeal that A) he was known for his leaguewide connections and relationships thanks to his Nike role and B) San Antonio had previously tried to hire Harrison for its own front office.

Harrison replaced Donnie Nelson while Kidd took over for Rick Carlisle as head coach.

Four years later, with Cuban out of the picture, Harrison made one of the most controversial decisions in NBA history, dealing Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers for reasons fans still struggle to understand.

Mark Cuban explained how Nico Harrison got total control of the Mavericks

Mark Cuban was reluctant to say whether he would have made the Luka Doncic trade, but he hasn't minced words to explain how he lost control of the team's decisions, even after coming to a verbal agreement with the new ownership.

During a conversation with Tom Segura on the "Your Mom's House," the businessman said:

"When I originally sold the team, that originally what was supposed to happen. Over time, initially, it was," Cuban said. "Over time, it was like, 'Okay, in Nico we trust.' So, here we are."

He added that Harrison texted him as he planned to finalize the move, but Cuban didn't believe he would actually do it.

"I get a text and it was from our general manager and I thought he was asking me of what I thought," Cuban said. "Then I realized very quickly he was telling me what happened. And I told him I didn't agree with it ... various reasons. But (it) wasn't my decision to make."

Doncic is set to return to Dallas on Wednesday as the Lakers fight for a high seed in the Western Conference standings.

