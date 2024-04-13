Insider reveals Victor Wembanayama "insisted" on playing Nikola Jokic ahead of Spurs' unlikely 17-point comeback

The San Antonio Spurs rallied an unlikely comeback, spearheaded by Victor Wembanyama, against the Denver Nuggets to remove a 23-point deficit in the second half and win Friday night's contest, 121-120.

A Spurs insider, according to Nate Duncan, revealed that rookie rising star Wembanyama had been looking forward to this matchup and would not have wanted to sit this one out despite the Spurs being eliminated from Play-In and playoff contention:

Wembanyama's absence in San Antonio's previous game, a decisive defeat against the OKC Thunder, was notable. However, he returned to the lineup for the subsequent game, showcasing his prowess by holding his own against Nikola Jokic.

With Wembanyama's talent on the roster, the Spurs possess the potential to clinch victories on any given night. Despite their limited successes this season amid an ongoing rebuild, Wembanyama's steady progress has significantly bolstered their competitiveness as the year has unfolded.

How San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama rallied a 17-point comeback

Prior to Friday night's showdown at the Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs had consistently given the Denver Nuggets a run for their money in all three previous encounters. However, on this particular night, they overcame the defending champions in a nail-biting finish, securing a thrilling one-point victory.

In a remarkable comeback, Spurs guard Devonte' Graham clinched the win with the final four points, notably sinking a game-winning floater with just 0.9 seconds remaining.

Wembanyama led the team with an impressive 34-point performance as San Antonio rallied from a 23-point deficit in the second half to stun Denver. The defeat for the Nuggets (56-25) pushed them into a three-way tie for the No. 1 seed in the West as the NBA regular season finale loomed on Sunday.

Wembanyama ignited San Antonio's resurgence with a spectacular performance in the third quarter, erupting for 17 points and sinking four 3-pointers. Despite trailing by 17 points with just 9:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Spurs (21-60) mounted a determined comeback, fueled by a standout fourth quarter from Sandro Mamukelashvili, who contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds.

In the final quarter, the Spurs orchestrated a pivotal 9-0 run, narrowing the deficit to eight points at 107-99 with 7:30 remaining. Following a difficult turnaround jumper by Murray just as the shot clock expired, San Antonio responded emphatically.

A clutch triple from Julian Champagnie and another layup from Mamukelashvili trimmed the margin to five points with 5:59 left, intensifying the tension of the contest.

Graham then sealed the deal for San Antonio, tallying seven of the team's final nine points to finish the comeback.