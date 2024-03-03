“Integrity > 40,000 points”: Enes Freedom reignites LeBron James feud despite milestone night

Enes Freedom has been mindful of LeBron James’ historical achievements over the past few years. When “King James” broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing career scoring record, the former NBA journeyman lambasted the basketball superstar. Freedom tweeted that James had “0 Morals, 0 Principles, 0 Empathy” but had “1 bow down to China.”

The Turkish activist was back at it again on Saturday when James breached another mind-boggling plateau. The four-time MVP became the first player to hit 40K career points, doing it against the Denver Nuggets. It’s a staggering number that many consider to be beyond reach.

Following LeBron James’ achievement, Enes Freedom quickly posted a message on X (formerly Twitter):

“Integrity > 40,000 points”

Since 2021, the former Enes Kanter has been criticizing James for his lifetime contract with Nike. He accused the four-time champ of turning a blind eye to the brand’s alleged use of forced labor to manufacture its products in China. The Swoosh has vehemently denied the accusation.

Enes Freedom tweeted back then:

“Money over Morals for the ‘King'”

Freedom didn’t just stop with James. He also went after China’s President Xi Jinping by calling him a “brutal dictator.” In response, the country banned Boston Celtics games on TV. The former first-round pick in 2011 was a backup center for the said team when he commented about the PROC leader.

LeBron James has largely ignored Enes Freedom

LeBron James has largely kept mum when asked by reporters to comment about Enes Freedom’s accusations. But in 2021, when the LA Lakers were in Boston to face the Celtics, the two had an opportunity to confront each other. The highly anticipated event did not happen, though.

After the game, James finally said something about the whole issue with Freedom:

"I don't give too many people my energy. He's definitely not someone I would give my energy to. He's trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won't comment too much on that.

"He's always had a word or two to say in my direction, and as a man, if you've got an issue with somebody, you really come up to him. He had his opportunity tonight. I saw him in the hallway, and he walked right by me."

LeBron James, however, is known for his passive-aggressive stand on things. He could go after critics in some situations but would also remain silent in many others. People will be interested to see how he will react to Enes Freedom’s latest shot at him.