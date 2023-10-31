Inter Miami's Lionel Messi pays homage to late NBA legend Bill Russell after sealing 8th Ballon d'Or win

Winning doesn't come easy when competing at the highest level, and this bodes true for the late NBA legend Bill Russell. Winner of 11 championships and five MVP awards, Russell is widely recognized as one of the greatest players in the history of the league.

When it comes to winning and being elite in a certain sport, Inter Miami star Lionel Messi also has something to say. Following his eighth Ballon d'Or win, Messi re-created Bill Russell's iconic portrait showcasing his championship rings, as per Adidas Football via X.

When it comes to Messi and the NBA, the football legend has also gained praise from Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler after he was acquired by Miami back in June.

As per a 2023 ESPN article, the Heat guard acknowledged Messi's elite status as he knows that Miami is in good hands when it comes to him:

"A lot of good," Butler said. "Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways."

Bill Russell and what he means to the NBA

The rings and accolades speak for themselves when it comes to a player's resume. When all is said and done, people will look back on how much they accomplished throughout his/her professional career.

In the case of Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics legend isn't short of impressive feats during his storied 13 NBA seasons. Besides his success as a player, he also garnered victories as a coach. Russell started off as a player-coach for the Celtics from 1966 to 1969 following the retirement of Red Auerbach.

While he remained the star of the Boston Celtics, he also led his team to two NBA championships while being the player-coach of the team. He would then coach the Seattle Supersonics (four seasons) and the Sacramento Kings (one season) following his retirement from playing the game.

Besides his electric presence on the court, Bill Russell was also known as an activist who remained strong in his beliefs despite the racism and animosity that he faced throughout his career.

Winning isn't easy, especially considering the circumstances that Russell had to deal with on a nightly basis. This was also one of the many things that made him an icon for years to come.