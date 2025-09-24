"Interesting Mr. Doncic" - NBA fans react to Israeli Nets rookie rocking Luka Doncic's number for special reason

Brooklyn Nets rookie Ben Saraf is set for his NBA debut next season after being picked 26th overall in the 2025 draft. For his first season in the league, the Israeli guard will be wearing the No. 77, similar to LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. However, Saraf has a different reason why he chose that number. In an interview with Brooklyn's Yes during the Nets' media day, Saraf explained that he wore the number due to the Hebrew belief that the number means luck. &quot;77 means luck in Hebrew,” Saraf said. &quot;So, I need to use some of this luck in the jersey.&quot;NBA fans reacted to Saraf's reason for wearing the jersey number with some likening him to Doncic. ⁵ @purplefranchiseLINKInteresting mr doncicjacquescfc 🇿🇲 @jacques05__LINK@purplefranchise ‘luka magic’ now we knowMrBuckBuck @MrBuckBuckNBALINK@NetsKingdomAJ Fun fact: 77 in Gematria also mean &quot;Ez&quot; (Goat in Hebrew) So he is also the GOAT :)Others said Saraf, who is one of the five players the Nets picked during the 2025 draft, would need a lot of luck as he would inadvertently draw comparisons to Doncic with his jersey number. Earl. @TheDeeperDmearsLINKYou gon need alot of it palSeb the pro @Sebthepro66LINKWasn’t so lucky when Luka dropped 30 on emAccording to pre-draft interviews, Doncic has been Saraf's favorite player. Just like Doncic, Saraf has played professionally since 16 years old, participating in the second-division Israeli Basketball National League before moving up in the country's premier league. The 6-foot-5 Saraf has been known for his passing and floor generalship, which could be a valuable facet for the Nets in the coming season. Last year, the Nets finished the regular season as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.Ben Saraf believes he can adjust to the NBA pace in his rookie yearThe 19-year-old Ben Saraf is banking on himself to adjust quickly to the NBA pace during his rookie year. Talking to Clutchpoints' Tomer Azarly in July during the Summer League in Las Vegas, Saraf expressed confidence that he can get his game to the faster pace of the NBA.&quot;To be honest with you, the pace and the athleticism are on different levels than what I've been used to up until now,&quot; Saraf said. &quot;But, you know, I'm going to grow, I'm getting better, I'm getting stronger, and I'm getting used to it.&quot;&quot;It takes a little time to get used to it, but I'll do it. That's why I have these games, you know, to go through these practices. I'll get through it, I'm sure,&quot; he said on transitioning from the international league's pace to the NBA. Brooklyn will play four preseason games, including one against the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem. The Nets will open their season in October. 22 against the Charlotte Hornets.