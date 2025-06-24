"Investigate the Celtics" - NBA fans erupt as Boston Celtics trades Kristaps Porzingis in shocking 3-team deal for Hawks forward

The Boston Celtics shipped Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. The big man was packaged with a second round pick on a three-team trade involving the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics received Georges Niang and a second-round pick. The Nets will get Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick.

This came after Boston orchestrated a trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the trade allowed the Celtics a better salary situation, as they are now out of the second apron.

The Latvian star has one year left on his two-year, $60 million contract. Porzingis is owed $30.7 million before he becomes an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season.

Fans shared their thoughts about the trade on X (formerly Twitter):

"Wow. Investigate the Celtics wtf 😂" a fan said.

"It’s crazy how Brad Stevens can make trades immediately while Pelinka needs 50 business years for one," a fan commented.

"They gotta look into the Boston Celtics, how did they get off Porzingis and Jrue Holiday contract," one fan said.

Other fans felt bad seeing the Celtics get broken up.

"So the Celtics are officially taking a gap year and putting getting cheaper over getting better? I personally wouldn’t accept that as a fan. Lol," a fan added.

"The Boston Celtics are going to look so much different next year," another commented.

"Jrue and Porzingis both gone in less than 24 hours… Banner 18 feels so long ago," a comment read.

Boston Celtics star gaining interest from other teams

After the Celtics' trades over the last few days, there have been reports that one of the team's star players could be on the move as All-Star guard Jaylen Brown is on the target list of many teams.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday about the attention the star has been getting.

"The Celtics prefer not to trade Jaylen Brown and Derrick White," Charania revealed on the "Stephen A. Smith Show." "The offers that they're getting right now and the conversations are getting right now and the conversations are gonna be had... There are miltiple teams that have significant interest in Brown."

Brown is on a five-year, $285.3 million contract with the Celtics. Although he's on a max contract, Charania said that teams are willing to give up assets for the 2024 Finals MVP.

