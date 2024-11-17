  • home icon
  Investigators believe Bobby Portis' home invasion has 'striking similarities' with $20,000 burglary at Travis Kelce's mansion

Investigators believe Bobby Portis' home invasion has 'striking similarities' with $20,000 burglary at Travis Kelce's mansion

By Orlando Silva
Modified Nov 17, 2024 18:08 GMT
After Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis told the public on Nov. 3 that his home was robbed, the case could be connected to two other high-profile robberies. While the Bucks faced the Cleveland Cavaliers, robbers broke into his house and stole several of his belongings.

On Sunday, investigators said that Portis' case has "striking similarities" with Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' cases.

"A lot of questions here," ABC reporter Morgan Norwood said. "So first it was Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and now Buck star Bobby Portis says his home was ransacked and he posted the chilling surveillance video and is now pleading with the public for tips, but this morning, with at least three high-profile athletes targeted within the past month, authorities are investigating whether they all could be related."
The police department said that they have expanded their search area to try to have a clearer picture of the situation.

"We are looking into all avenues, local and national, and are exploring what similarities there may be," River Hills Police Department said in a statement on Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes were also burglarized in October. Police were called to Mahomes' house on Oct. 6 after a break-in was reported by a member of the Chiefs quarterback's security team.

When the Chiefs played against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium, Kelce's home was also broken into and damaged while $20,000 in cash was stolen.

Bobby Portis asked fans for help to find who was behind this robbery

Bobby Portis told fans that his home was burglarized and several of his belongings were stolen via a post on social media, along with a surveillance video of his front door.

"This is a place I've considered home," Portis said. "While I was at my game yesterday, I had a home invasion, and they took most of my prized possessions."

While he's trying to find a solution to the situation, Bobby Portis is also dealing with issues on the court. The Milwaukee Bucks have been unable to take off and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, dropping to 4-9 to remain one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

