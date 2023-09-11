“Inviting Tristan Thompson back like Khloe”: Cavs fans in splits as reports emerge about 2016 champion’s return to Cleveland

As his career winds down, Tristan Thompson has returned to where it all began. According to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, Thompson is signing a deal to rejoin the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thompson is an 11-year NBA veteran, having spent nine years with the Cavaliers. During his tenure in Ohio, Thompson was part of the Cleveland team that won a championship in 2016, cementing his legacy with the franchise.

However, despite Thompson's previous relationship with Cavaliers fans, it would appear opinions are split on his return.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Thompson was under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, making six appearances in the NBA Playoffs. Still, most fans believed the veteran big man's time in the NBA had run its course.

However, the Cavaliers clearly have faith in Thompson's veteran leadership and rebounding ability as they add him to a roster that already boasts Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Tristan Thompson enjoyed a stellar career with the Clevland Cavaliers

The 32-year-old may be past his prime now, but he was one of the best defensive big men in the NBA during his first spell with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson played a physical brand of basketball and excelled on the offensive glass.

In nine seasons with Cleveland, spanning 619 regular-season games, Thompson averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, with 3.4 of them coming on the offensive glass. The 6'9'' big also averaged 9.4 points per game.

However, as Thompson's explosiveness and physicality began to subside, his impact as an elite defensive piece began to wane. Since leaving the Cavaliers, Thompson spent a season with the Boston Celtics, where his decline became increasingly prevalent.

The following season, Thompson found himself being bounced around the NBA as he suited up for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls. Then, the veteran struggled to find a team until he signed with the Lakers ahead of the postseason.

Tristan Thompson can provide championship experience

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently on the precipice of being viewed as genuine NBA championship contenders. Their backcourt consists of two elite guard talents, Darius Gardland, and Donovan Mitchell, and their frontcourt has a unicorn in Evan Mobley.

Cleveland didn't have a veteran who knew what it took to reach the mountaintop. A veteran to keep Cleveland's young but talented roster's feet on the ground. When you've been in the NBA as long as Thompson has, you learn to see the bigger picture and don't let tough stretches of play affect the belief within the locker room.

That's where Thompson will provide value for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran will be a sounding board for the playing staff and will likely work as a go-between for the coaching staff and players.

It's unlikely we see Thompson receive too many minutes in the upcoming season, but that doesn't mean he won't play a significant role behind the scenes.