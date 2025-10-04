  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Austin Reaves
  • "Ion wanna hear no more trade talks": Lakers fans absolutely impressed by Austin Reaves after dueling Devin Booker without Luka Doncic 

"Ion wanna hear no more trade talks": Lakers fans absolutely impressed by Austin Reaves after dueling Devin Booker without Luka Doncic 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 04, 2025 05:48 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
"Ion wanna hear no more trade talks": Lakers fans absolutely impressed by Austin Reaves after dueling Devin Booker without Luka Doncic (Image Source: Imagn)

Austin Reaves was the lone reason why a large section of the Lakers fans had some optimism after the team's preseason opener meltdown against Devin Booker's Suns. Playing without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, coach JJ Redick handed the reins over to Reaves and the fifth-year guard didn't disappoint.

Ad

Reaves showed great burst and improved strength, which were among the things he worked on during the offseason. It allowed him to thrive and play through contact much better than he could in the past. Reaves ended with 20 points in 20 minutes with three rebounds and two assists. He shot 6 of 11 and made all seven of his free throw attempts.

After such an impressive showing, Reaves downed all the narratives formed against him after LA got embarrassed by the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reaves looked outmatched against their physicality, but Friday's performance felt like a massive shift in his trajectory. He dueled well against All-Star Booker in Doncic's absence, who had 24 points in 25 minutes on 8 of 19 shooting.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Here's how the Lakers fans reacted at the first glimpse of the new Austin Reaves against the Suns:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Austin Reaves reacts as Lakers get dominated by Suns in preseason opener

The Lakers lost 103-81 to the Suns in their preseason opener. It was a lopsided game for majority of the night. The Suns got contributions from multiple players, and their concepts seemed well-executed. On the other hand, the Lakers played flat and, barring a few stretches, looked out of sorts.

Ad

Austin Reaves was the only one who impressed among the potential rotation players. The rising star was composed on the court and after the game, not paying too much attention to a preseason loss. Here's what he said:

"It's not gonna be perfect the first go-around. The expectation of being perfect is - we have ways to get there and we know that."
Ad
Ad

Reaves referenced coach JJ Redick's three demands, which were for the team to run, compete and communicate, but said LA only did it in spurts. Nevertheless, Reaves said those were controllable factors, and if the Lakers play harder and pay attention to details, they will be fine.

Being in his fifth preseason, Reaves has seen many such losses, so it's nothing new for him. The Lakers have made the playoffs four times in that span, so it's not surprising to see him or most within the team show too much concern over losing a preseason opener.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications