"Ion wanna hear no more trade talks": Lakers fans absolutely impressed by Austin Reaves after dueling Devin Booker without Luka Doncic 

Austin Reaves was the lone reason why a large section of the Lakers fans had some optimism after the team's preseason opener meltdown against Devin Booker's Suns. Playing without Luka Doncic and LeBron James, coach JJ Redick handed the reins over to Reaves and the fifth-year guard didn't disappoint.Reaves showed great burst and improved strength, which were among the things he worked on during the offseason. It allowed him to thrive and play through contact much better than he could in the past. Reaves ended with 20 points in 20 minutes with three rebounds and two assists. He shot 6 of 11 and made all seven of his free throw attempts.After such an impressive showing, Reaves downed all the narratives formed against him after LA got embarrassed by the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs.Reaves looked outmatched against their physicality, but Friday's performance felt like a massive shift in his trajectory. He dueled well against All-Star Booker in Doncic's absence, who had 24 points in 25 minutes on 8 of 19 shooting.Here's how the Lakers fans reacted at the first glimpse of the new Austin Reaves against the Suns:LuvIris @shonnywooLINK@LakeShowYo Ion wanna hear no more trade talks about AR15Mateo @BiologistMattLINK@LakeShowYo He really is our hillbilly Kobe🥭ريفز @Ar15MvpLINKI’m not even exaggerating, Reaves could be a first option on a lot of other teamsJamal Cristopher @JamCristopherLINKAustin reaves is so good. Idk if he’ll make the all star team this year but that’s an all star player.J.C. @RaiderLaker24LINKAustin Reaves is literally better than Devin Booker.Kvng™🕷️ @KvngDKNLINKAustin Reaves could genuinely lead any decent team to a playoff spot 😭Austin Reaves reacts as Lakers get dominated by Suns in preseason opener The Lakers lost 103-81 to the Suns in their preseason opener. It was a lopsided game for majority of the night. The Suns got contributions from multiple players, and their concepts seemed well-executed. On the other hand, the Lakers played flat and, barring a few stretches, looked out of sorts.Austin Reaves was the only one who impressed among the potential rotation players. The rising star was composed on the court and after the game, not paying too much attention to a preseason loss. Here's what he said:&quot;It's not gonna be perfect the first go-around. The expectation of being perfect is - we have ways to get there and we know that.&quot;Reaves referenced coach JJ Redick's three demands, which were for the team to run, compete and communicate, but said LA only did it in spurts. Nevertheless, Reaves said those were controllable factors, and if the Lakers play harder and pay attention to details, they will be fine.Being in his fifth preseason, Reaves has seen many such losses, so it's nothing new for him. The Lakers have made the playoffs four times in that span, so it's not surprising to see him or most within the team show too much concern over losing a preseason opener.