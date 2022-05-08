"Is it $20,000?... I’ll save my money; I’ve got to pay for diapers” - Giannis Antetokounmpo gives a hilarious excuse to not comment about referees' performance in Bucks vs Celtics Game 3

Milwaukee Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo cracked up the media personnel yet again during his recent post-game press conference. The two-time NBA MVP was asked by reporters about his views on officiating during this round two series with Boston. Giannis responded with a hilarious response, saying (via Bleacher Report):

“How much does it cost if I say something, a comment about the refs? Is it $20,000? It's a lot of money, I should not do it. I’ll save my money. I’ve got to pay for diapers.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo continued:

"I just got to play through it, we all gotta play through it. Sometimes they're gonna call it, sometimes they're not gonna call it but at the end of the day it's what Jrue said, it's playoff basketball."

The referees have allowed the Bucks-Celtics series to be a physical, typical playoff-style basketball contest. Both teams have been aggressive in their approach, especially on defense. That has gotten the fans excited as the flow of the game has been fast-paced due to that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Celtics as Bucks go 2-1 up in the series

Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled to score efficiently against the Boston Celtics' defense in the first two games of their Eastern Conference semi-finals matchup. He shot just around 40% across those two matches.

Nevertheless, the "Greek Freak" found a way to be efficient again in Game 3 at home. He bagged 42 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and blocks apiece while shooting 53.3% from the floor. Giannis Antetokounmpo also made nine out of 12 of his free throw attempts during the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks won the tie 103-101 after Al Horford's putback layup attempt was ruled out by the referees as the Celtics' big released the ball after the game clock ran out. It was a closely contested encounter, with the Celtics heading into halftime with a four-point lead.

The Bucks dominated in the third quarter, though, outscoring the C's 34-17, which gave them plenty of momentum and a 13-point lead entering the final frame of the match. Milwaukee almost blew that lead towards the end of the match as they trailed by one point with 50 seconds left in the game.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday converted two tough two-pointers to give their team a three-point advantage with 11.2 seconds left. The Milwaukee Bucks have put themselves in a comfortable position to take a commanding 3-1 lead in this series, with the next game set to be played at their home as well.

