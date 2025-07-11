Is Ace Bailey playing tonight against Hornets? Latest on Jazz rookie's status in Summer League clash (July 11) 

The Utah Jazz begin their Las Vegas Summer League journey on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets at Thomas & Mack Center. Ace Bailey, who missed the Jazz's last game with an injury on Tuesday, should be available for this game.

Bailey sat out of Jazz's 86-82 win in the final game of the Salt Lake Summer League with a right groin strain. The rookie has had a mixed start to his life in Utah and will be looking to make a mark in Vegas.

He made his debut against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday and was on the court for over 25 minutes, recording eight points and seven rebounds. Despite a slow start, he picked up the pace in their second game, scoring 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes.

Despite missing his team's final game against the Thunder in the four-team tournament, the Jazz managed to secure a win, keeping their unbeaten streak alive. They will hope to continue this streak in Las Vegas as they face the Hornets in their first game.

According to an injury report from ESPN.com, Bailey should be available for the Jazz's Summer League opener. The guard will look to build on his performances from the previous game, as he has shown gradual improvement in his two appearances.

After their game against Charlotte, the Jazz face the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards.

Ace Bailey exudes confidence after 18-point performance against Minnesota Timberwolves

Ace Bailey has been under the microscope ever since he was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 draft. The rookie received serious flak for skipping workouts during the combine and for looking flustered after being drafted by Utah. Although he later claimed he was "blessed" to be with the Jazz, his start to his NBA career was amid scrutiny.

Despite many being reserved over his work ethic, the rookie seemed confident in his abilities after his 18-point performance against the Timberwolves.

"Just confidence. Stop thinking so hard," Bailey said. "I mean, my first NBA game yesterday. Got my feet wet, but got to see how I feel. But this game was just confidence. I mean, just had confidence. Just be Ace Bailey, who I am."

Bailey has recorded 26 points and 14 rebounds in two appearances and is set to start against the Charlotte Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League.

