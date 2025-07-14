Is Ace Bailey playing tonight against Spurs? Latest on Jazz rookie’s status for NBA Summer League (July 14)

Ace Bailey, the No. 5 pick in the 2025 draft, is expected to miss the Utah Jazz’s upcoming Summer League clash against the San Antonio Spurs due to right hip flexor soreness. Bailey’s injury will deprive the basketball community of his highly anticipated duel against Dylan Harper.

Ad

Bailey participated in the first two games of the Summer League for Utah. On July 5, he helped the Jazz get past the Philadelphia 76ers 93-89, recording eight points and seven rebounds.

His performance significantly improved in the subsequent matchup on July 7. With 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists, Bailey played a vital role in the 112-111 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bailey was then ruled out for the final Salt Lake Summer League game due to a right groin strain. He was expected to perform in Las Vegas, set to take on the floor for against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. However, he was a last-minute addition to the team’s injury report due to hip flexor soreness.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In his absence, the Jazz suffered a 111-105 loss, despite Kyle Filipowski’s 32-point outburst.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Utah witnessed a similar result in their clash against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, with Bailey sidelined. Backed by Gabe Madsen’s 22-point effort, the Warriors won 103-93.

Despite missing three consecutive games, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Jazz have not shut their lottery pick down for the rest of the Summer League.

“I’m told Ace Bailey’s hip flexor is a true day-to-day thing and that he hasn’t been ruled out of summer league,” Jones reported on X. “Same with John Tonje. The two are being evaluated daily and their availability is based on those evaluations.”

Ad

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenb LINK I’m told Ace Bailey’s hip flexor is a true day-to-day thing and that he hasn’t been ruled out of summer league. Same with John Tonje. The two are being evaluated daily and their availability is based on those evaluations

Ad

With several other players such as RJ Luis Jr., Walter Clayton Jr., John Tonje and Elijah Harkless also added to the injury report alongside Bailey, the Jazz’s chances to pull off an upset against Dylan Harper’s Spurs remain slim.

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs will be available for live broadcast on NBA TV. Fans can stream the game via NBA League Pass and the FUBO TV app/website (regional restrictions might apply).

The game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PT) on Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More