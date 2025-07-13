Is Ace Bailey playing tonight against Warriors? Latest on Jazz rookie's status in Summer League clash (July 13)

The Utah Jazz will face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their second game of the Summer League at the Thomas and Mack Center. Rookie Ace Bailey should be available for the game after missing out on the last game with an injury.

After missing the final game of the Salt Lake Summer League with a right groin strain, Bailey was expected to start against the Hornets on Friday. However, he was on the bench once again, after being ruled out with hip flexor soreness.

The rookie played in his team's first two games in Utah, making his debut against the Philadelphia 76ers and recording nine points and seven rebounds. Despite the slow start, he picked up the pace in the second game, scoring 12 points, seven rebounds in 35 minutes.

However, after this game, Bailey has been a no-show for the Jazz but is expected to be back in the starting five against the Warriors. He is marked as active on ESPN's injury report and should make his Las Vegas Summer League debut on Sunday. John Tonje (ankle) and RJ Luis (knee) join Bailey on the injury report and will hope to feature in the game against Golden State.

Unbeaten in the Salt Lake Summer League, the Jazz suffered a 115-107 loss against Charlotte in their first game in Vegas. They will hope to avenge that loss against the Golden State Warriors during the weekend. Following this game, the Jazz will face the Spurs and the Wizards to complete their Summer League schedule.

Ace Bailey offers his initial thoughts on the Utah Jazz after being drafted by the franchise

The Utah Jazz selected Ace Bailey as the fifth overall pick in the NBA draft, as they continue to rebuild their team with young talent. Although his initial reaction to being drafted by the team seemed to be one of disappointment, there may be more to it than meets the eye.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks after the draft, Bailey gave his thoughts on the team, expressing his excitement about joining.

"I mean they're a great team, they're very young so I can see myself coming in as a young kid coming in with the young dudes and starting to build a relationship and just build from there," he explained. (Timestamp 0:40)

Despite a promising start to his career in Utah, Ace Bailey has missed his team's last two games and will hope to feature in the remaining games in Las Vegas.

