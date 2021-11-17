Is Alex Caruso playing tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Alex Caruso moved from the LA Lakers to the Chicago Bulls this offseason. Chicago coach Billy Donovan brought in the former Lakers point guard, along with Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, to bring more depth to the Bulls roster. His team is now 10-3 and stands second in the Eastern Conference.

In the previous game against his former team, Alex Caruso started the game, the second start for him this season, and ended up playing over 34 minutes. However, somewhere during the game, he incurred a left wrist contusion.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Lakers pay tribute to Alex Caruso 👏



(via @nbatv)

Lakers pay tribute to Alex Caruso 👏 (via @nbatv)https://t.co/vD5Kx4NInW

The injury did not seem severe early on otherwise he would have left early on Monday. So his name amongst the list of Chicago Bulls' injured players is slightly surprising.

What is Alex Caruso's status for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers?

Although his name is in the NBA's official injury report, he has been marked as probable. This status usually represents the assurity that despite an earlier injury a player may very well play in the upcoming game. CBS Sports also mirrored the idea that Alex is very likely to suit up against the Portland Trail Blazers.

This is positive news for the Chicago Bulls, who need to hold their fort in order to remain amongst the top seeded teams in the league. Caruso's contribution to the team as a reserve player has been exceptional and will be needed in the upcoming game.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Alex Caruso had ZERO points and still was one the most IMPACTFUL players on the damn floor tonight. He was the PERFECT example of how to be a Star in his role. Carry on... Alex Caruso had ZERO points and still was one the most IMPACTFUL players on the damn floor tonight. He was the PERFECT example of how to be a Star in his role. Carry on...

Although not a sensational scorer, Carushow brings his own set of skills to the court. He is a brilliant defender. In fact, Steve Kerr, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, when asked about Caruso, had nothing but praise for one of the newest additions to the Chicago squad.

Kerr, as reported by Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports, had the following to say about the 6'4" Texas A&M graduate:

"Caruso's great. I was really happy to see him go to the Eastern Conference. He's an excellent defender on and off the ball -- tough, smart. Great pickup for the Bulls."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Alex Caruso's matchup with the oldest Ball brother has been a dream come true for the Bulls, who struggled defensively throughout the 2020-21 regular season. He is averaging 2.5 steals per game and is an absolute beast while guarding pick-and-roll plays and perimeter shooters. His abilities will come in handy for his team on Wednesday.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar