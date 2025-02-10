Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Boston Celtics? Latest on Heat wing's availability (Feb. 10)

The Miami Heat's new acquisition, Andrew Wiggins, is expected to make his debut for the team on Monday as the Heat host the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center. The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported this on Thursday after Wiggins got traded from the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins sat out Miami's 102-86 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday as the veteran forward was still acclimating to his new team and surroundings.

Wiggins will wear the No. 22 jersey, formerly worn by Jimmy Butler, according to Reynolds. Butler was dealt to the Golden State Warriors which ended a tumultuous tenure with the Heat.

Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. He will likely take on a prominent scoring role with Miami, a team looking to return to the postseason.

Wiggins was part of a trade package that sent him to the Heat, along with Kyle Anderson and Davion Mitchell, in exchange for Jimmy Butler. Miami also received a 2025 protected first-round draft pick from the Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins and new Miami Heat signings "perfect," Pat Riley says

Miami Heat president Pat Riley expressed enthusiasm for the team's newest additions: Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and Kyle Anderson. Riley praised the trio, as he believes they are a perfect fit for the franchise's renowned "Heat Culture."

"They are now officially part of what we do believe in, which is our culture here with the Heat," Pat Riley said to reporters on Sunday. "And we believe they are perfect players to be part of that. I think they'll show it."

Wiggins spoke about his excitement about joining Miami. He acknowledged the challenges of transitioning midseason but is optimistic about the team's potential and looks forward to contributing to its success.

"It's time for a new chapter," Wiggins said on Sunday. "It's hard. But that's the NBA, transitioning midseason. That's the NBA. It's a business. I'm here. I'm looking forward to it. I'm excited. I think we can do something special here. They've got a nice squad, great coaching staff, amazing fans. I'm looking forward to it."

The Heat are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a 25-25 record and are looking to move forward after a trying period. The additions of Wiggins, Anderson and Mitchell are expected to help shift focus away from the drama that surrounded the departure of Jimmy Butler.

