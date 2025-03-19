Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? Latest on Miami Heat star's availability (Mar. 19)

Andrew Wiggins has been a solid contributor for the Miami Heat since he joined the team on the week of the trade deadline. Averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for his new team, Wiggins has held up his end of the deal as one of the key acquisitions in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler deal.

It's possible, though, that Wiggins might miss the Heat's next game. On the team's injury report for their Mar. 19 matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Wiggins is listed as questionable, as he is dealing with a lower left leg contusion.

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

This same leg issue kept Wiggins from playing on Monday against the New York Knicks. The Heat's 116-95 loss to the Knicks that night was their eighth consecutive defeat.

Also deemed questionable for the Heat in the Wednesday showdown against the Pistons is Alec Burks, who is dealing with a strain in his lower back. Meanwhile, Dru Smith (left Achilles) has been ruled out for the season and Nikola Jovic (hand) remains sidelined.

Amidst the Heat's struggles, they remain in the play-in scenario as their 29-39 record is good for 10th in the Eastern Conference. With the Toronto Raptors (24-45) at a considerable distance, Miami continues to have a slim chance at making the playoffs.

The Heat also happen to have the same record as the Chicago Bulls, who are currently in ninth place. The team, of course, will have a better chance at securing a playoff spot if Wiggins is available to contribute.

Andrew Wiggins pulls off feat last accomplished by all-time NBA great

While Wiggins is only getting started with his Heat career, he has already accomplished a feat that was last pulled off by a former South Beach superstar.

He scored the most points in a Heat player's first 10 games with the franchise since LeBron James accomplished the feat in 2010.

Through his first 10 games in Miami, Wiggins has scored 193 points. This is the most that any Heat player has scored in their first 10 games since James amassed 223 points at the start of the 2010-11 season.

