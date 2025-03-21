Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against the Houston Rockets? Latest on Miami Heat star's status (March 21)

Andrew Wiggins is not available to play against the Houston Rockets on Friday night. According to ESPN, the Miami Heat forward is out with an ankle injury this time. Wiggins missed the past two Heat games because of a left calf contusion he suffered on Saturday in a 125-91 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, as per Ira Winderman, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out for five games since Feb. 28.

Andrew Wiggins arrived in Miami as a part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade that sent the six-time All-Star to the Bay Area in return for Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Andrew Wiggins has lived up to the expectations when healthy and playing. He averages 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 43.9% shooting this season. However, his health concerns have held him back from supporting his new team.

The Miami Heat on overall are going through a rough patch. They are on a nine-game losing streak with their latest loss coming against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. In addition to Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith are listed out from Friday night's matchup against the Rockets.

Andrew Wiggins stats vs Houston Rockets

Andrew Wiggins has always delivered a great performance against the Rockets and his absence will be felt by the Miami Heat on Friday. The 2022 All-Star has played 33 games against the Houston-based team in his career. He is averaging 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in last five games against the second-seeded team in the West.

His highest score against the Rockets in the last five games was on Dec. 5, 2024, where he dropped 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists as a Warrior in a 99-93 win for the Dubs.

What to expect from Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets?

The Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets game on Friday is shaping up to be an intense one where one team will have to play with their playoff future in their minds. The Heat are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference while the Rockets hold the second seed in the West.

The Heat is trying to make the play-in tournament . The matchup should be intense and fans should expect the Miami-based team to bring its A-game on the court to try and beat one of the best in the West.

