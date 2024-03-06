Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against Milwaukee Bucks? Latest on 2022 NBA champion's return (March 6)

Andrew Wiggins will play on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Golden State Warriors forward hasn't played in the past four games, citing personal reasons. He was out attending a family matter. Upon his return, Wiggins said the issues he's dealing with aren't fully resolved, and he could be absent again.

However, that won't apply for Wednesday's game, at least. The Warriors are coming off a 52-point loss, which hindered their momentum over the past few weeks. The Warriors still boast a 12-4 run, entering their game against the streaking Bucks, who are on a six-game winning run.

Wiggins' return is crucial, considering the Warriors could use some size and length in the frontcourt against the Bucks' frontline of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Andrew Wiggins had a streaky season at the start, but he was solid in before his absence. Since February, he's averaged 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 50.4%, including 47.5% from 3 and 82.4% from the free-throw line. He's played 11 games, with the Warriors going 8-3 in that stretch.

Andrew Wiggins stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Wiggins has played 15 games against the Bucks. He's averaging 16.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 2.1 apg. Wiggins is 4-15 against the Bucks.

The former No. 1 pick had a forgettable outing against the Eastern Conference contenders when the Golden State Warriors visited them on Jan. 13. He had seven points and four rebounds on 3-of-13 shooting in the 129-118 loss.

Wiggins will hope to make amends upon his return and lead the Warriors back to winning ways after a shambolic 140-88 loss to the Boston Celtics in their previous outing.

He could be handy in the plethora of coverages the Warriors might throw at Giannis Antetokounmpo during this contest. Wiggins is still a threat defensively against lengthy counterparts, who are efficient at the rim.

Will Andrew Wiggins start against Milwaukee? Exploring possible role in return

Andrew Wiggins is returning after a four-game hiatus. He hasn't been on the floor for a week. Moses Moody has started in his place. Wiggins seems likely to retain his spot in the starting lineup, as he wasn't gone for that long. Moody will likely remain integral to the Warriors' plans after a solid showing in Wiggins' absence.

Golden State will likely give a deep rotation against Milwaukee, with several players earning a spot. It's a good headache for the Warriors' coaching staff, who will need multiple efforts to win against the surging Bucks.