Is Andrew Wiggins playing tonight against Timberwolves? Latest on Heat's newly acquired star's availability (Mar. 8)

Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins's chance of playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves is uncertain. Per the NBA's injury report, he is currently listed as questionable due to a sprained right ankle.

Ad

Wiggins has missed several games, including the last four contests, because of his injury. He was initially deemed doubtful for Sunday's game against the Knicks, but his status was later upgraded to questionable.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He ultimately didn't play in the Heat's 116–112 overtime loss. The team's coach, Erik Spoelstra, hasn't provided a clear update on Wiggins' availability ahead of the game against the Timberwolves. However, his questionable status suggests that his availability is still uncertain.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

His last game was the dominant 131–109 home win against the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 26, in which he recorded 15 points, two rebounds and six assists. In his last 10 games before the injury, Wiggins averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Ad

Wiggins joined the Miami Heat as part of a massive five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. The trade occurred just before the 2025 NBA trade deadline and involved the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz.

As part of the deal, the Heat received Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, PJ Tucker, Davion Mitchell and a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected) from the Warriors. Meanwhile, the Warriors got Butler, who agreed to a two-year, $111 million contract extension.

Ad

Wiggins was a key player for the Warriors during their 2022 NBA championship title run. However, the team decided to trade him to make room for Butler, who left the Heat after a protracted time that saw him get suspended by the Heat organization.

What's next for Andrew Wiggins and the Miami Heat?

Andrew Wiggins's availability for the Miami Heat remains uncertain. The Heat (29-32) will hope that Wiggins' ankle sprain isn't severe, as he's struggled with ankle problems before.

Ad

NBA: Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

As a result, Wiggins has missed games, most notably in December 2022 and April 2024, while he was with the Golden State Warriors.

The Heat, currently No. 7 in the Eastern Conference, will hope to have him fit as they aim to make the postseason. The game against the Timberwolves is slated to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.