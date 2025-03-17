  • home icon
  Is Anthony Davis playing in the G League? Closer look at major development amid injury rehab

Is Anthony Davis playing in the G League? Closer look at major development amid injury rehab

By Sameer Khan
Modified Mar 17, 2025 16:04 GMT
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Is Anthony Davis playing in the G League? (Image via Imagn)

It was reported Monday that the Dallas Mavericks assigned Anthony Davis to their G League team, the Texas Legends. Davis made his highly anticipated debut for the Mavericks against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8. He was dominant that game, recording 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.

Unfortunately, Anthony Davis went down after 31 minutes as he appeared to have picked up a non-contact injury. After the team ran some tests, AD was diagnosed with an adductor strain. He hasn’t played for the Mavericks since. However, his recent assignment to the G League marks a major milestone in his road to recovery.

The Mavericks followed a similar path with Caleb Martin, who made his return from injury just three days after being assigned to the Texas Legends. So, Davis’ return to the floor could be closer than anticipated. AD has made 43 appearances this season, recording 25.7 points, 12.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
