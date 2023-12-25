Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest injury update for 8x All-Star (Dec. 25)

The LA Lakers will host the Boston Celtics on Monday in a Christmas special matchup, and center Anthony Davis should be in action. The Lakers and Celtics are two of the — if not the most — iconic teams in the history of the NBA. Both franchises are tied at 17 titles and are looking to add the 18th this season.

Davis has been listed as questionable on the injury report, but he should be good to go as evidenced in the past few games. Even after being marked as questionable in the lead up to the games, he took to the court against the OKC Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Anthony Davis, who has a history of being injury prone, has been consistently available this season. He has missed just two games so far. Davis averages 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the season. The Lakers are ninth in the West with a 16-14 record.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Davis has been nursing an ankle injury in the past few games. He was marked as questionable in the past three games but played in all of them. He has played in 10 games this month, including the In-Season Tournament final against the Indiana Pacers. Davis averaged 29.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.4 blocks in those games.

Davis' 41-point, 20-rebound performance in the final underlined his importance in LA’s quest for a tie-breaking 18th championship.

Anthony Davis' stats vs Boston Celtics

The LA center has a career 10-10 record against the Celtics, with averages of 26.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks. Davis has three 40-point performances against Boston, but all of them came in his former team the New Orleans Pelicans’ jersey

LA Lakers’ injury report for Boston Celtics matchup

The LA Lakers have six players, including Davis, in their injury report for Monday’s game. LeBron James is questionable as well with a left ankle injury. Jarred Vanderbilt (heel, probable), Cam Reddish (groin injury, questionable), Rui Hachimura (wrist, probable) and Gabe Vincent (knee, out) complete the injury report.

While they are marked as questionable or probable, James, Hachimura, Reddish and Vanderbilt should be available for selection. Coach Darvin Ham could start James, Taurean Prince, Reddish, Vanderbilt and Davis.

