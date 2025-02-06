Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Newly traded Mavericks star gets massive update (Feb. 6)

The Dallas Mavericks could receive a massive boost ahead of Thursday's clash against the Boston Celtics as newly traded star Anthony Davis is in contention to return. Davis, who joined the team Sunday in a blockbuster deal that saw Luka Doncic head to the LA Lakers, had been out since Jan. 28. He suffered an abdomen strain against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter. It was his last game as a Laker.

Ahead of the marquee finals rematch against the defending champions Celtics, Davis has been upgraded to questionable. He is 50-50 to return and will likely be a game-time decision. Reports suggested Davis was expected to be out for a week, so the All-Star power forward has potentially recovered.

It's mandatory for teams to assign players a questionable status when returning from a prolonged injury absence. Davis has been active in recent practices and has looked in great shape.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis has played 22 games against the Boston Celtics, averaging 27.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He has an 11-11- record against the defending NBA champs. In his first meeting against the Celtics this year with the Lakers on Jan. 23, Davis had one of his best games.

He tallied 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 50.0% shooting, including 6 of 6 from the free throw line. The Lakers won the game 117-96.

The Mavericks will hope Anthony Davis can dominate the Celtics again if he plays. The All-Star center can cause matchup problems for Boston as a power forward more than he could as a center. Dallas couldn't figure out a way against Boston's switching in the NBA Finals, but Davis can mitigate that scheme.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game?

TNT, TruTV and Max will nationally televise the Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics game. NBA League Pass will provide online streaming option for interested viewers outside the U.S. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden, the Celtics' homecourt.

