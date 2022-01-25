Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers has not played a game since December 17th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis suffered a knee injury in the third quarter after Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels fell on his leg. The Lakers eventually lost the game 110-92.

Davis was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee, and the subsequent prognosis was a four-week absence. He has missed 17 games now, with the Lakers going 7-19 without the player. LeBron James is carrying most of Davis' workload by playing center most of the time.

CarlosStory @CarlosxcStory 🏼 Scary knee injury for Anthony Davis... really hope it isn’t anything serious Scary knee injury for Anthony Davis... really hope it isn’t anything serious 🙏🏼 https://t.co/oYBUBNHh6G

Before he went down, Davis was averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game. He was shooting the ball at 52.1%, but he was struggling from beyond the arc at just 17.9%. The 2020 NBA champion was also shooting a career-low 72.7% from the free throw line.

Anthony Davis has been rehabilitating from his injury, but there is some speculation that he could return during the Lakers' current road trip.

The Lakers are currently 1-1 in this period, with four more games to go before they head home. They face the Nets tonight (Tuesday), followed by matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks.

So fans may be curious to know about Davis' availability for the duel against the Nets tonight.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets?

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have listed Anthony Davis, who has an MCL sprain in his left knee, as probable for tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis is expected to play tonight to help the Lakers with their push for a postseason berth. The Lakers currently sit eighth in the Western Conference standings, with a 23-24 record.

Davis' return will be a breath of fresh air for the Lakers and LeBron James, who has been carrying the load for the team. Russell Westbrook is still struggling, and the Lakers' role players have been very inconsistent.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania After missing over one month with MCL sprain, Lakers star Anthony Davis is probable to return on Tuesday night vs. the Nets in Brooklyn. After missing over one month with MCL sprain, Lakers star Anthony Davis is probable to return on Tuesday night vs. the Nets in Brooklyn.

Apart from Davis, the Lakers have three more players on their injury list for their game against the Nets. Sekou Doumbouya is listed as out after entering the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Mason Jones and Kendrick Nunn are also both listed as out. Jones, who is signed on a two-way contract, is currently assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Meanwhile, Nunn is recovering from a bone bruise in his right knee suffered in preseason.

With Davis' imminent return against the Nets, the Lakers have a huge opportunity to beat the Nets. Kevin Durant is still out with an injury, while Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play at home because of his vaccination stance. That leaves James Harden to carry the load against the Lakers.

