Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update on Mavericks superstar (Mar. 31)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 31, 2025 07:06 GMT
The Dallas Mavericks will have an Anthony Davis boost with the big man expected to play on Monday. The 10x NBA All-Star was listed as probable (left adductor strain) ahead of the team's home game against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center.

Davis was active in Dallas's last game against the Chicago Bulls. The F/C dropped 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks in over 30 minutes on the floor. It's also worth noting that the Mavs are 4-0 in the games Davis has played for them so far this season. His availability will be a major plus for the struggling Mavericks, looking to make a desperate playoff scramble as the regular season inches to a close.

Anthony Davis addresses his relationship with LeBron James post the trade to the Mavericks

Anthony Davis traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic was one of the biggest blockbuster trades this season. While the move still continues to be a topic of discussion, one of the narratives was whether LeBron James knew of the trade. On his part, Davis believed that it didn't really matter as nothing had changed between him and his former teammate for the last six-and-a-half years.

Per Andscape's Marc J. Spears:

"We don’t talk as much. But we still check in on each other. He texts me all the time. [James’ chief of staff] Randy [Mims] hit me. Actually, they both just hit me. Vando [Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt] did. We still talk to those guys. I’ve been with [James] the longest, six-and-a-half years. We’ve been really close, but nothing has changed."

Davis started the season as a strong DPOY candidate, but missed significant time due to his adductor injury when he was traded to Dallas. He is averaging 25.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this season.

