Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Brooklyn Nets? Latest injury update on Mavs superstar's return (Mar. 24)

Anthony Davis could play his second game with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. His status has been upgraded to "questionable" for the matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.

Davis’ availability was upgraded twice in the last 24 hours, which could be a positive indicator that he will play for the Mavericks once more.

Davis hurt his left abductor in his first game with Dallas after the blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. On Feb. 8, Davis put up 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a win against the Houston Rockets.

The one-time NBA champion missed the next six weeks due to the injury. The Mavericks have dealt with numerous setbacks as Kyrie Irving tore his ACL, Daniel Gafford sprained his knee and Dante Exum suffered a season-ending hand injury. The team also saw injuries to PJ Washington, Brandon Williams, Dereck Lively II and Jaden Hardy. At one point, Dallas only had eight healthy players

Davis’ return will boost the Mavericks' play-in hopes. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns for 10th in the Western Conference with a 34-37 record. They have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Jason Kidd provides positive injury update on Anthony Davis

On Thursday, Dallas coach Jason Kidd expressed optimism about Anthony Davis’ status before the regular season ends. Talking to The Dallas Morning News, Kidd said that the All-Star big man is progressing well and hinted that he would be back before the season ends.

“He's trending in the right place," Kidd said. "He had a positive experience in the practice. He'll continue to do things this week. Hopefully, the outcome continues to be positive. A lot of good things, but he's still some time away for him being in a game.”

On March 17, Davis was assigned to the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, to work on his injury and get back in shape.

Kidd has struggled to find the right mix of players since trading Doncic for Davis, as the team is 8-14 since Feb. 1, the day the shocking trade happened.

Dallas has 11 games remaining on its schedule to turn things around and possibly snag a postseason ticket, despite its injury woes.

