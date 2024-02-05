Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Charlotte Hornets? Latest on 4x All-NBA Defensive Team nominee's status (February 5)

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the Charlotte Hornets' matchup on Monday. Davis was recently upgraded to questionable after being listed as out for two out of the last three LA Lakers matchups.

Ahead of the Lakers' sixth game of their road trip, Davis was available for three, missing back-to-back games against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 30 and the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1.

The four-time All-NBA Defensive Team nominee and nine-time All-Star played in the Lakers 113-105 win against the New York Knicks on Saturday, logging 36 minutes, 12 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, a steal and four blocks on 4-of-12 shooting.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis missed two of four games this season due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms. His Achilles woes have kept him on the injury report since Jan. 18, when his ankle soreness led to tendinopathy in both feet.

He missed two other games due to sustaining a left abductor strain against the Houston Rockets on Nov. 8 and the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 15.

Davis has been available for the Lakers significantly more than he was last season, playing 47 games halfway through the season, compared to 56 in 2022-23. This term, he has played through hip, Achilles, ankle, foot and abductor injuries.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Charlotte Hornets

In his 12-year career, Davis has dominated the Charlotte Hornets with a 13-3 record. He has averaged 28.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks against them, which is slightly better than his career averages of 24.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

In his last matchup with Charlotte, Davis ended with 26 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocks in the Lakers' 133-112 win on Dec. 28.

Anthony Davis' availability will help the Lakers boost their defense due to his exceptional shot-blocking and help defense. The Lakers boast a 115.0 defensive rating with Davis compared to 125.5 without him.

His ability to impact their offense includes being a screen-setter and rolling hard to the rim, drawing attention from the opposition defense, which provides players like D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and LeBron James the room to operate on the floor.

How to watch LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The game between LA Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports SE-CHA and Spectrum Sports Net, with tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The game will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial that can be purchased as a subscription.

