Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers? | 2021-22 NBA season

LA Lakers star man Anthony Davis suffered a knee injury during their recent overtime NBA victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Davis played a limited role for the Lakers last season with injuries limiting him to just 36 games. He produced his lowest return of 21.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game since the 2013-14 NBA season but has started the current campaign brightly.

With LeBron James currently missing, Anthony Davis has stepped up and is currently going at 28.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. The Lakers managed to win in overtime against a San Antonio Spurs side that saw Jacob Poeltl produce a team-high 27 points.

In this article, we look at Anthony Davis’ chances of playing for the LA Lakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers later today.

What is Anthony Davis’ status for tonight's game against Cleveland Cavaliers?

Anthony Davis has been listed as a probable for the LA Lakers’ match against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He recently stated that the knee injury was a little “stingier” than he initially thought but is expected to start against the Cavaliers. Davis suffered the injury after a knee-to-knee collision with a Spurs player.

However, he was fit enough to play the overtime session after appearing to walk off the injury. Anthony Davis also started the Lakers' recent surprise loss to the OKC Thunder, where he finished with a team-high 30 points and also had 11 rebounds. Davis appears to be back to his best this season and is therefore expected to start the match against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (left) is currently out with an injury.

Davis is looking for what will be his ninth All-Star call-up, and will also be hopeful of winning his second NBA championship with the LA Lakers. The Lakers have added the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Rajon Rondo to an already talented roster and are one of the clear favorites for the championship this season.

Davis has been their best player through five games thus far and will be looking to get his team back to winning ways against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

