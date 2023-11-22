Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Dallas Mavericks? Latest injury report from the LA Lakers (Nov. 22)

Fresh off a dominant win over the Utah Jazz Tuesday, Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are in action again on Wednesday. Next up on their schedule is a meeting with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Even though it is the second leg of a back-to-back, it appears as though Anthony Davis will be a full go for Wednesday. The All-Star center does not find himself on the Lakers' injury report.

There are three names on the injury report for LA. Those being Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. All are out due to various injuries.

Heading into the year, Davis made it clear he wanted to play in all 82 games this season. While that goal is out of reach, he has still been a mainstay in the Lakers' lineup. Through the first 15 games, he has suited up in 14 of them. The only game AD missed was a blowout loss to the Houston Rockets in the beginning of November.

It goes without saying how important it is for the Lakers to have Davis in the lineup. Not only is he the co-star to LeBron James, but the anchor of the defense. When he's locked in, his two-way impact drastically raises LA's ceiling.

Anthony Davis coming off strong performance vs. Jazz

At the start of the regular season, Anthony Davis' play was very up and down. However, the LA Lakers star is in the midst of a dominant stretch.

Looking at his last two performances, Davis looks like he might be hitting his stride. His play was crucial in the Lakers' one-point win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. In 32 minutes, he posted 27 points, ten rebounds, two steals and one block.

Davis put together a similar outing in LA's next game against the Utah Jazz. He played 2 minutes in the 30-point blowout and finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and four assists.

Moving forward, the Lakers are going to need this level of aggressiveness from Davis on a nightly basis. Their depth pieces are still finding their way, leaving it on him and LeBron James to lead carry the load on the offensive end.

The Dallas Mavericks are a team that the Lakers will certainly need a big night from Davis against. They are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and have a ton of firepower in the form of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.