Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Denver Nuggets? Latest on 9x NBA All-Star's status (February 8)

Anthony Davis is questionable to play against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. The 9x NBA All-Star has carried the same status into every game since Nov. 6. Davis has endured multiple injuries, but that has limited him to missing only four games. He's looked healthy for most stretches and played exceptionally well.

AD is averaging 24.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.4 blocks on 55.3% shooting in 48 games. He's among the leading candidates to win the Defensive Player of the Year.

Davis will likely play as Thursday's clash against reigning NBA champions is a marquee game for the Lakers is all about late franchise legend Kobe Bryant, who will get his statue unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena before the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Lakers will honor him by wearing the "Black Mamba" jersey, which they initially debuted in 2018 as a "City Edition" jersey and famously donned during their 17th championship run in the 2020 "Orlando Bubble" playoffs.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and hip spasm issues. Davis injured his hip back in December during a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 6. He's reaggravated it several times, most recently during the Lakers' 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Achilles injury has bothered him since Jan. 18. The issue is because of his excessive workload, beginning in late January last year. He's from that point until now. The injury could bother him for the rest of the season until he gets to take significant time off and recover.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Davis has played 29 games against the Nuggets, averaging 23.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 2.6 apg. He holds a 13-16 record against the Western Conference outfit. Davis' last game against the Nuggets was on the 2023-24 season-opening night.

Nothing went according to plan for the Lakers' big man, as he produced only 17 points on 35.3% shooting. The Lakers lost 119-107, extending their losing streak to the Nuggets to six games, dating back to the previous season and the 4-0 sweep in the 2023 conference finals.

Thursday could be an entirely different game for Davis as he's found ways to impact the game better offensively. He's become a better passer, allowing him to dodge double-teams easily. Davis has recorded a career-high of 11 assists twice this season alone.

Meanwhile, defensively, Davis has more help now with a bigger frontline following the insertion of Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup for Taurean Prince.

Also read: Why Anthony Davis can't be neutralized on offense anymore?

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!