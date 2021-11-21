Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis' LA Lakers will lock horns with the Detroit Pistons in an NBA 2021-22 season clash tonight.

The LA Lakers are coming off a disheartening 130-108 loss against bitter rivals the Boston Celtics. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons were beaten by a scoreline of 102-105 by the Golden State Warriors in their last game.

Both teams have polar opposite aspirations this season as the LA Lakers look to win the championship, while the Detroit Pistons will want to enter next year's draft lottery.

LA Lakers fans will be curious to know Anthony Davis' status ahead of tonight's game, as he is one of their most important players.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis had no answer for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics

LA Lakers star big man Anthony Davis is listed as probable for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons. However, Davis featured in the Lakers' loss to the Celtics and should be able to start against the Eastern Conference minnows.

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against Detroit:



— LeBron James is questionable

— Anthony Davis is probable Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow against Detroit:— LeBron James is questionable— Anthony Davis is probable https://t.co/PtTYpnpDm2

Anthony Davis has had to take on more than his fair share of offensive responsibilities this season, mainly due to LeBron James' prolonged absence due to injuries. James made a return to the lineup against the Celtics, which should help Davis manage his load and spend more energy on executing the tasks he is best at.

Anthony Davis has received considerable criticism for his performances this season, as analysts have noted his failure to stamp authority on games time and again.

Davis is known to be a dominating presence in the paint on both sides of the ball, but has certainly failed to meet the high standards the LA Lakers have set for him on the defensive end.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis is shooting 17.6% from three this season.



Dwight Howard has as many threes as AD in their last 10 games (3). Anthony Davis is shooting 17.6% from three this season.Dwight Howard has as many threes as AD in their last 10 games (3). https://t.co/sp0kNFL5or

In the 17 games he has played in the 2021-22 NBA season, Davis has averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game, shooting 51% from the field. His 3-point shooting has been extremely poor, as he has only connected on 17% of his attempts from deep.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Davis is one of the best players in his position in the NBA, but he will have to translate his talent into strong performances if the LA Lakers are to win another championship.

Edited by Parimal