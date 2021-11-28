Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Detroit Pistons? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis' LA Lakers will square off against the Detroit Pistons in a potentially lopsided NBA 2021-22 season clash tonight at the Staples Center.

The Lakers are coming off a devastating triple-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings. They lost the fixture 137-141 to slip to 10-11 on the season. The Lakers have struggled desperately for form, and will hope to return to winning ways against the Eastern Conference minnows.

LA Lakers fans will be curious to know Anthony Davis' status ahead of tonight's game, as he is one of their key players.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons?

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons

Anthony Davis (head) is listed as probable for the LA Lakers' game against the Detroit Pistons. However, Davis has featured in recent Lakers games, and is expected to suit up tonight as well.

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL Injury report for tonight's Pistons @ Lakers game. Killian Hayes is probable, so is Frank Jackson.



LeBron James is questionable. Anthony Davis is probable. Injury report for tonight's Pistons @ Lakers game. Killian Hayes is probable, so is Frank Jackson.LeBron James is questionable. Anthony Davis is probable. https://t.co/UBa19fHKx9

Davis' form has been a major concern for the LA Lakers this season, though. He is averaging 24 points, ten rebounds and three assists per game, but his shooting has been below par. Davis has been one of the worst shooters in the league so far, and his lack of aggressiveness in the paint has been a major concern for the LA Lakers.

Apart from Davis, even LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have failed to get going this season. James has been dealing with an injury, while Westbrook has had an extremely slow start to his Lakers tenure.

The LA Lakers were being considered title contenders at the start of the season, but now find themselves in a precarious position in a highly competitive Western Conference.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis this season:



16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played.



38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts.



33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. Anthony Davis this season:16.7% on threes — worst in NBA history by any player with 2+ attempts per game and 20+ games played.38.3% on midrange — worst in the NBA by any player with 100+ attempts.33.1% on jumpshots — worst in the NBA by any player with 150+ attempts. https://t.co/KZ2YEYzEjD

Meanwhile, the Lakers' rivals in the West have made major strides as the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns are placed first and second in their conference. The LA Lakers will have to turn their season around pretty soon, or they could be involved in a struggle for playoff berths.

And the key to the LA Lakers' potential renaissance will be Anthony Davis' form, which has been pretty underwhelming, to say the least.

