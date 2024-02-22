Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on DPOY favorite's status (February 22)

Anthony Davis is listed as probable to play against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. A probable status means a player is more likely to play than sit out a game. Davis can suit up against the Warriors. He's missed only four games this season, averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.5 blocks.

While Davis' scoring average may not suggest that it's his best season, his excellent play on both ends says otherwise. He hasn't been more available, decisive and dominant in in the past few seasons. Some may rank his 2023-24 season better than the 2020 championship run in the "Orlando Bubble."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis is on the LA Lakers' injury report because of a bilateral Achilles tendinopathy injury and hip spasm. The former is a non-contact ailment due to excessive workload and lack of rest. The latter was a contact injury Davis suffered in November and has aggravated multiple times.

Davis has been questionable on injury reports for most of the season, so the probable status is a positive sight. The All-Star break may have helped him recover better from these nagging issues.

Anthony Davis stats vs. Golden State Warriors

Davis has played 29 times against the Warriors, averaging 24.7 ppg, 11.9 rpg and 2.2 bpg. He has an 8-21 record against Golden State. Davis had 29 points in the Lakers' 145-144 double OT win against the Warriors on Jan. 27. He also had 13 rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Anthony Davis will have to come up big against Warriors without LeBron James

The LA Lakers enter Thursday's contest shorthanded with LeBron James and Christian Wood joining long-term absentees Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Max Christie and Cam Reddish are questionable and game-time decisions.

Anthony Davis must produce the goods at a high rate to elevate the Lakers' chances of causing an upset against the Golden State Warriors, who have all their stars available.

The Warriors have struggled to find answers for Davis on either end of the floor since the 2023 playoffs. His size and skillset have proven to be a handful for the Dubs. However, with LeBron James out, it could be easier for Golden State to focus on targeting schemes to neutralize Davis' impact.

Expand Tweet

It will be an intriguing battle, with Davis being nearly unstoppable as a two-way force this season. He's found ways to tackle double and triple teams in the post because of the supporting cast's improved production and shooting. Meanwhile, Davis remains elite at rim protection and altering shots with his interior defense.