Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the Golden State Warriors? Latest injury update from Los Angeles Lakers (13th October)

Anthony Davis came out all guns blazing in the Los Angeles Lakers preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors. In his 13 minutes, the big man propped up 15 points and three rebounds, which also included two 3s — enough to suggest that this aggressive approach would be his approach to the 2023-24 season. While he played a similar minute count against the Brooklyn Nets, Davis sat out of the team's third preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.

His availability status for the Lakers' second skirmish against the Warriors on Friday, October 13, remains unclear, but with three preseason games left for the side, Davis might suit up for extended minutes of action at the Crypto.com Arena when they host the Dubs.

The Lakers have been employing a unique rotational strategy so far for their trio of Davis, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves. All three were rested in the previous game against the Sacramento Kings, and now with the remaining games against three contending teams, expect Davis to return.

Anthony Davis asked to shoot 3s at a higher clip this season

Anthony Davis' jumper was one of the key highlights in the Lakers' preseason opener. Early looks suggest that it is indeed more smoother and improved version. In his last season, he averaged just 1.3 3-point attempts per game — his lowest since 2014-15.

This was followed by reports of head coach Darvin Ham asking Davis to shoot six threes per game this season.

According to ESPN:

"I want him if he can -- I know he won't do it, but maybe he'll shock me -- but I've requested to see six 3-point attempts a game. Three per half, at least. I wouldn't put that on him if I didn't think he was capable."

During the offseason, Davis had reportedly spent time with Lakers assistant coach Chris Jent working on his shots from beyond the arc after hitting 25.7% from 3-point land during the 2022-23 regular season and 33.3% in the playoffs.

An improved jumper augurs as good news for Anthony Davis and the Lakers. With the league stats suggesting that teams capable of draining 3s at will would go the distance, LA who have suffered on that front will welcome shots from the outside.

The LA Lakers big has suffered with his three-point shooting after the team's 2020 championship run, and now he has a chance to be a threat on that aspect of the game as well.