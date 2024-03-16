Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against Golden State Warriors? Latest on Lakers' superstar's status (March 16)

Anthony Davis' status has been a hot source of discussion heading into the LA Lakers' Saturday night showdown against the Golden State Warriors. The LA big man has been a driving force in the team's success this season and has managed to stay healthy this year, more so than in years past. For example, the 63 games Davis has played in this season are the most since the 2017-18 season.

Despite that, the big man has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, raising concerns about his availability. While it's clear that he has been dealing with some pain, Davis has continued to impress.

In the Lakers' most recent clash with the Sacramento Kings, AD dropped 22 points and hauled down 10 boards over 41 minutes. The performance marked the 11th straight double-double for Davis. However, the Lakers came up short, falling to the Kings 120-107.

With the postseason in sight, the Lakers are looking to extend their lead over the 10th-place Warriors and move higher up the Western Conference ladder. According to the team's official injury report, submitted to NBA.com, Davis is listed as probable to play in tonight's game with the Warriors.

The team could also be without LeBron James, who is listed as questionable with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy.

What happened to Anthony Davis?

Anthony Davis has been dealing with persistent Achilles pain for quite some time now. At the end of January, Davis' Achilles problems were publicized ahead of the Lakers' clash with the Clippers.

At the time, he was listed as probable with the same bilateral Achilles tendinopathy that sees him land on tonight's injury report. While it's unclear what sparked the latest pain, Davis' Achilles pain was first diagnosed in 2021.

At the time, he described the injury, as quoted by LakersNation:

"I never tore an Achilles, but I kind of felt like sharp pain and like it was ripping kind of, which I never felt before. The pressure was tough to put on flex in and everything like that. Flex my foot and things like that. It was very painful."

Anthony Davis' stats vs. Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis and the Lakers have played against the Golden State Warriors on two different occasions this season. The first meeting was at the end of January, when Davis logged 29 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in 45 minutes.

The Lakers pulled out a narrow one-point win in a 145-144 game that went to double overtime.

The two teams then squared off again in February, where Davis logged 27 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes. However, the Warriors avenged their January loss, defeating the Lakers 128-110.

Over the two performances, Davis is averaging 28.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game against the Warriors.