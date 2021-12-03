Is Anthony Davis playing tonight against the LA Clippers? | 2021-22 NBA season

Anthony Davis and the rest of the LA Lakers have struggled with consistency and injuries this season. The Lakers have just a 12-11 record heading into Friday's matchup with the LA Clippers. They were the favorites to come out of the West before the season started, but they are now barely in a playoff spot.

Davis has been huge for the LA Lakers, with LeBron James out for more than half of their games so far. He is averaging 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. "The Brow" is also shooting 51.8% from the field but can't seem to shoot outside the paint. He's shooting just 19.6% from behind the arc.

Despite his shooting woes, Anthony Davis has missed just one game this season against the Indiana Pacers on November 25th. He was diagnosed with flu-like symptoms, but they were not related to COVID-19. Even though Davis has played most of the LA Lakers games this season, he's already had a few injuries.

The Lakers star hurt his shoulder and knee in a game against the San Antonio Spurs last October 26th. He also injured his right thumb in a game against the OKC Thunder on November 4th before getting a stomach flu two days later.

With LeBron James listed as probable for the showdown with the LA Clippers, fans may want to know Anthony Davis' status for tonight.

What is Anthony Davis' status for tonight's game against the LA Clippers?

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers playing against the LA Clippers

The LA Lakers have listed Anthony Davis as questionable for tonight's game against the LA Clippers. The 28-year-old is nursing a sprained left thumb he suffered in the game versus the Sacramento Kings last Tuesday. It's a new injury for Davis, who played through several games this season with a sprained right thumb.

That's now seven injuries for Davis this season, yet he has only missed one game out of 23. The list of injuries he has endured this season include right knee soreness, right thumb sprain, stomach flu, right thigh contusion, flu-like symptoms, head contusion and left thumb sprain.

Based on the pattern of Anthony Davis' injury reports for this season, he'll more than likely play against the LA Clippers. With six different injuries before today, Davis has only missed one game. It's a testament to his willingness to play for the Lakers, with LeBron James missing most of their games. It also shows that his offseason workout to bulk up has paid off.

Besides Davis, the LA Lakers have five other players on their injury list for Friday's matchup with the Clippers. Trevor Ariza, Jay Huff and Kendrick Nunn are listed as out, while Avery Bradley is listed as probable and LeBron James is questionable.

Ariza is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Huff has been assigned to the NBA G League and Nunn is suffering from a bone bruise in his right knee. Bradley has a thumb injury, while James is nursing an abdominal strain that caused him to miss eight games this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh